CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Edgar's Parker Breding will be competing as part of Team Pendleton Whisky at the Professional Bull Riders Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause invitational team event on Saturday.
Rosters for the five teams, each consisting of three bull riders, were released on Wednesday.
Breding will be paired with Derek Kolbaba and Eduardo Aparecido. Although he doesn't compete regularly with the PBR, the 28-year-old Breding finished in 16th place in the 2019 PRCA world standings with $105,746 in winnings. In 2020, Breding finished 31st in the PRCA standings with $28,255.82.
The event will mark the launch of the PBR Cowboys for a Cause: Every Second Counts, a new PBR initiative aimed at raising money to donate to charitable organizations.
According to a PBR release, the PBR and its sponsors will donate money for each second every bull rider says on their bovine athlete for up to eight seconds to Operation Homefront. The releases said Operation Homefront is an organization that provides financial support, housing and resources to U.S. military families.
A bull riding arena will be constructed on the 872-foot long launch deck on top of The USS Lexington, also known as "The Blue Ghost." The event will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Team Wrangler: Dener Barbosa, Ezekiel Mitchell, Roscoe Jarboe.
Team Pendleton Whisky: Derek Kolbaba, Eduardo Aparecido, Parker Breding.
Team South Point: Boudreaux Campbell, Marco Eguchi, Mauricio Gulla Moreira.
Team Bad Boy Mowers: Lucas Divino, Luciano De Castro, Tye Chandler.
Team Boot Barn: Chase Dougherty, Keyshawn Whitehorse, Cody Teel.
