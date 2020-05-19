GUTHRIE, Okla. — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett placed 10th with an 86-point ride he recorded in the second round at the Professional Bull Riders Lucas Oil Invitational that concluded on Sunday.
The event was once again closed to fans due to the coronavirus crisis.
Lucas Divino of Brazil was a perfect 3 for 3 and won the event, earning $18,250 and 102 world standings points.
The final three riders scored 90-point rides. As the last rider out, and with the title at stake, Divino scored a 90.75-point ride aboard Chiseled.
Alex Cerqueira of Brazil and Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, both posted 91.25-point rides to win the championship round. The performances helped Cerqueira place second and Lawrence third.
According to a PBR press release, the 91.25-point score was the second best of Lawrence's career on the elite series and his first 90-point ride since 2018.
Lawrence collected $12,125 and 61 points to rise 10 positions in the standings. He is now 17th.
Triplett earned nine points in the standings and is ranked 13th in the world.
Montana bull riders Jake Lockwood and Dakota Louis did not post a qualified ride.
