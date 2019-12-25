Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett picked up where he left off at the Professional Bull Riders World Finals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in November.
Competing in the first PBR Touring Pro Division event of the 2020 season in Kearney, Nebraska, Triplett won the Midway Auto Dealerships PBR Challenge this past weekend.
Triplett, 28, rode to a score of 89 points aboard Red Solo Cup before posting an 87.5-point effort aboard Uncle Gangster. He finished with an aggregate of 176.5 and earned 15 world standings points.
Overall, six riders were 2-for-2 at the event. Marco Eguchi was second with an aggregate of 172.5 and Dener Barbosa third with a score of 172.
Triplett placed second at the World Finals. After a no-score in the first round in Vegas, Triplett posted scores of 89.25, 86.75, 89.25, 86.5 and 89.25. He totaled 441 aggregate points and earned 720 points for his aggregate score and 1,000 total event points. Triplett earned $172,166.
Overall, Triplett finished seventh in the world standings this past season with 2,533 points and had earnings of $263,457.
Jess Lockwood of Volborg was the world champion.
The 2020 premier series PBR tour begins with the Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden Jan. 3-5 in New York at Madison Square Garden. According to an article on the PBR website, Triplett is scheduled to compete and is one of 15 riders entered in the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Jan. 3.
