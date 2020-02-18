ARLINGTON, Texas — The Team USA Eagles became the first team in the history of the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup to defend home soil, winning the PBR Global Cup USA event at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.
Reigning and two-time PBR World Champion, Jess Lockwood, of Volborg headlined for Team USA Eagles, going 2 for 4 and adding 178.75 points to the team’s total.
Lockwood delivered both 8-second efforts on the opening night of the competition, regarded as the “Olympics of bull riding," according to a PBR release.
After recording the third 90-point ride in Global Cup history when he rode Grand Theft for 90.25 points, Lockwood covered Red Dawn for 88.5 points.
Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls was 1-for-2 for Team USA Eagles.
Triplett covered La Grande for 88.75 points.
The team order of finish was: Team USA Eagles, Team Australia, Team Brazil, Team Canada, Team Mexico, and Team USA Wolves.
