CASSVILLE, Mo. — Montana Professional Bull Riders athletes Matt Triplett and Dakota Louis are among the 40 cowboys entered in the Ridin' with Mason Lowe Invitational PBR Touring Pro Division stop Saturday.
Lowe, a Missouri native, died on Jan. 15, 2019, "as a result of injuries sustained during a PBR event at the Denver Coliseum," the PBR wrote in a press release about the event, from which all proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Lowe's name.
The event is being held in an outdoor arena "nearest" Lowe's hometown the PBR reported.
The Touring Pro division allows riders a chance to earn points that add to their world standings, and it can help some achieve their goal of qualifying for the premier Unleash The Beast Tour.
Some of the other riders scheduled to compete at the Mason Lowe Invitational include, Chase Dougherty, Austin Richardson, Kyle Jones, Andrew Alvidrez, Gage Gay and Brady Sims.
The UTB Tour is on break this week. Next up for the elite series is a stop at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark May 14-16 for the Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires.
