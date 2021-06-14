LAS VEGAS — Columbia Falls native Matt Triplett tied for 11th at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beat Las Vegas Invitational that concluded on Saturday.
Triplett bucked to a score of 86.25 points in the first round at the two-day event and earned 14.5 points in the world standings chase.
Dener Barbosa posted scores of 84, 84.25 and 87 for an aggregate of 255.25 to earn 119 points and $24,486.49.
Jose Vitor Leme, the two-time reigning Billings stop champion and defending world titlist, finished fourth with rides of 86.5 and 85.5. The fourth-place finish netted Leme 50 points and moved him past 2018 PBR world champ Kaique Pacheco back into first place in the standings. A PBR press release noted Leme now leads Pacheco by 18.5 points. Pacheco tied with Triplett for 11th place with a score of 86.25 in the second round.
Montana cowboy Dakota Louis competed, but didn't post a qualified ride.
The next elite series competition is the Last Cowboy Standing July 26-27 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
