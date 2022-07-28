HELENA — Three Montana men and a Montana cowgirl are at the top of the leaderboard after the first night of the Last Chance Stampede.
Sam Petersen, Helena, leads the bareback riding with a score of 86 points, and Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, sits at the top of the steer wrestling with a 3.9-second run.
In the saddle bronc riding, Houston Brown, Miles City, has the top score of 75, and barrel racer Lexi Bagnell, Polson, turned in the fast time of the night (18.08 seconds).
For Petersen, his ride tonight on C5 Rodeo’s No. 604 was pure redemption.
Nearly two months ago, the same horse caused Petersen to separate his ribs at a rodeo in Darby, Montana, putting him out of rodeo commission till this week.
He had hurt his ribs steer wrestling in the practice pen, and “the first jump out (by the horse), my ribs separated. I was able to fight through the ride,” he said, but the injury caused him to miss nearly two months of competition.
Leading his event at his hometown rodeo is special, he said.
“Ten years ago, I got on my first steer (in the youth steer riding), here at the Stampede, and ten years later, I’m getting on my first bucking horse. It’s surreal,” he said. “It’s pretty dang cool.”
Petersen will be a senior at Capital High School this fall. He also competed in the steer wrestling tonight and is in third place after the first night of rodeo.
Chambers is knocking on the door of his third trip to the National Finals Rodeo, pro rodeo’s championship event held every December in Las Vegas.
He helped his cause in Helena with his 3.9-second run.
It was aboard his traveling partner Dirk Tavenner’s horse, and with Tavenner’s haze horse.
“In our event, horsepower is one of the biggest things, and I feel like we have some of the best,” he said. “I give the credit to the horses and a little bit of luck on your side with a good steer.”
Tavenner’s steer wrestling horse, Oscar, is the same one who Tavenner rode at his first National Finals qualification last year, and Tavenner “killed it there,” Chambers said. Over $130,000 was won on the horse at the Finals.
“The more you haul (Oscar), the stronger he gets,” Chambers said. “I’m very fortunate to ride him.”
And the haze horse is just as important, he said. Tavenner’s horse Chuck, “takes a lot of hazes and very rarely is he ever in a bad spot. He’s always where he needs to be.”
Chambers needs to be in the top fifteen in the world standings by September 30 to qualify for the National Finals, and he’s not quitting yet.
“It’s been kind of slow and we’ve just been trying to pluck along. These last couple of weeks have been pretty good. We’re not ready to throw in the towel yet,” he said. “We’re going to keep fighting to the bitter end.”
His rodeo career is gratifying.
“It’s been a hell of a ride and I’m just trying to enjoy it. There are going to be ups and downs, and you just have to try to stay somewhere in the middle.”
Other high scores and fast times from the first night of rodeo include team ropers Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo. and Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill. (10.0 seconds); saddle bronc rider Houston Brown, Miles City, Mont. (75 points); tie-down roper Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo. (8.9 seconds); and barrel racer Lexi Bagnell, Polson, Mont. (18.08 seconds). No bull rider made a qualified ride.
The Last Chance Stampede continues Friday night with a Man-Up Crusade performance at 7:30 p.m. Fans are asked to wear purple in awareness of domestic violence.
For more information, visit the rodeo’s website at LCCFairgrounds.com. Tickets are available online at LCCFairgrounds.com, at the fairgrounds office and at the gate.
Results, 1st performance of the 61st Last Chance Stampede, Helena, Montana – July 28, 2022
Bareback riding:
1. Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont. 86 points on Brookman Rodeo’s No. 604; 2. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont. 73; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling:
1. Bridger Chambers, Stevensville, Mont. 3.9 seconds; 2. Stan Branco, Chowchilla, Calif. 4.2; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, Mont. 4.3; Sam Petersen, Helena, Mont. 4.5.
Team Roping:
1. Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo./Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill. 10.0 seconds; 2. Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz./Kasper Roy, Mossleigh, Alb. 15.9; 3. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore./Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. 20.0; no other qualified rides.
Saddle bronc riding:
1. Houston Brown, Miles City, Mont. 75 points on C5 Rodeo’s Betty Boop; 2. Joe Harper, Paradise Valley, Nev. 73; 3. Qwint Stroh, Glendive, Mont. 71; 4. Caleb Meeks, Geraldine, Mont. 65.
Tie-down roping:
1. Tyler Boxleitner, Loveland, Colo. 8.9 seconds; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas 9.3 seconds; no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing:
1. Lexi Bagnell, Polson, Mont. 18.08 seconds; 2. Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, Mont. 18.26; 3. Olivia Grimsley, Whitehall, Mont. 18.49; 4. Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman, Mont. 18.60.
Bull Riding:
No qualified rides
**All results are unofficial
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.