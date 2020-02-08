LOS ANGELES — Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett was third and Volborg's Jess Lockwood sixth after the first round of the Iron Cowboy at the Staples Center Friday night here.
The event is one of four majors on the Professional Bull Riders elite-series tour.
Triplett scored and 87-point ride and earned 14 points and $2,250.
Lockwood, the defending world champion, posted a score of 86 and earned nine points. Lockwood is No. 2 in the world standings and trails leader Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil by 72 points. Leme placed 14th with an 83.25-point ride.
Cody Jesus won the round with a score of 88.5 and earned 30 world standings points and $10,000.
Jake Lockwood of Volborg and Dakota Louis of Browning did not post a score.
The Top 25 riders will each ride once in the second round on Saturday. The top eight riders following the second round will then advance to round three. The fourth round will consist of the top four riders in the aggregate based upon the previous three rounds.
Round five will feature every rider who posted a qualified ride in the fourth round. A minimum of two riders will then compete. If only one rider covers in round four, then the PBR will bring back one rider, based on aggregate scores.
The rider with the highest score in the fifth round will win the title of Iron Cowboy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.