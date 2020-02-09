LOS ANGELES — Montana bull riders Jess Lockwood and Matt Triplett finished third and fourth, respectively, at the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Iron Cowboy on Saturday at Staples Center.
Lockwood, the reigning world champion, finished 3 for 4 on the weekend to earn $14,695.85 and 49 points. He did slip to No. 3 in the world standings. The Volborg cowboy recorded scores of 86, 84 and 87.5 points.
Triplett, of Columbia Falls also walked away with a 3-for-4 performance. In earning 46 world points, Triplett leaves California as the ninth-ranked bull rider in the world after beginning the event No. 16. Triplett earned $8,832.91.
In his elite series debut, Cole Melancon of Paris, Texas, captured the major championship. He is only the second rookie in the history of the PBR to win a major according to a PBR press release.
Melancon had scores of 85, 88.25 and 89.75 for an aggregate of 263.
He earned 200 world points and $123,407.69. Melancon entered the weekend ranked 29th and is now ranked sixth.
Jake Lockwood, the younger brother of Jess, did not record a score. Browning's Dakota Louis also did not record a score.
