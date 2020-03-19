Montana High School Rodeo Association delays schedule for now

BILLINGS — The Montana High School Rodeo Association has altered some of its schedule and more could be changed, according to a post on its web site, mhsra.com.
The MHSRA board held a phone conference Wednesday night and decided to push the first Great Falls rodeo, scheduled for this weekend, to April 10-11.
The web site post said that the second Great Falls rodeo and the Billings rodeo are still scheduled for March 28-29. A final decision on the status of those rodeos will be made following another conference call on Monday.
The MHSRA advises that entries for the first Great Falls rodeo will not roll over, and that state offices will be open for online entries. For more information on entries and call backs, visit the MHSRA web site.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Monday that all gatherings of 10 people or more scheduled for the next 15 days should be canceled or held virtually.
