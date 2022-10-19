BILLINGS — Some of the top Montana high school rodeo athletes will perform alongside the professional cowboys and cowgirls during the NILE rodeo Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The performance begins at 7 p.m.
On High School Showcase night, two young athletes per event and two teams in team roping have been invited to compete. According to a press release from the NILE, the high school student-athletes consist of the two leaders in each event after the fall Montana High School Rodeo Association season.
All high school students will be admitted for $10 Thursday with their student ID. Following the rodeo, there is a free dance for the students.
The following student-athletes are scheduled to compete Thursday:
Barrel racing: Maci DeHaan, Belgrade; Mollie Mae Ruth, Big Timber.
Bareback: Morgan Buckingham, Miles City; William Barnett, Absarokee.
Bull riding: Devyn Hundley, Darby; Kolten Little Dog, Browning.
Saddle bronc: Cardell Laughery, Ekalaka; Payton Kuntz, Miles City.
Steer wrestling: Taten Erickson, Hobson; Jack Cornwell, Glasgow.
Team roping: Mitch Detton, Great Falls/Taten Erickson, Hobson; Ella Moedl, Ballantine/Walker Story, Martinsdale.
Tie-down roping: Ryley Mapston, Belt; Taten Erickson, Hobson.
