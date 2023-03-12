Lockhart has qualified for 16 Wrangler National Finals Rodeos and finished fourth in the world standings last year with $253,197 in winnings after placing third in the average. Lockhart attended college at then Eastern Montana College and Montana State and was on the rodeo team at both schools.
Other winners at the 10th annual American — which is owned by Teton Ridge and billed as the “Crown Jewel of Rodeo” — were: Stetson Wright (bull riding and saddle bronc), Kaycee Field (bareback), Tyler Waguespack (steer wrestling), Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira (team roping), Jackie Crawford (breakaway roping) and Ty Harris (tie-down roping).
According to a post on The American Rodeo’s Facebook site, Wright set The American record in bull riding with a score of 92 and tied the rodeo’s saddle bronc mark with a 92.5-point score. He is the first cowboy to win two titles in the same year at The American.
Ruger Piva, who went to school at Montana Western from 2015-18 and was on the school's rodeo team, advanced to the championship round in bull riding according to a post on the rodeo’s Facebook site. Team roper Clay Tryan of Billings and partner Jade Corkill of Fallon, Nevada, also advanced to the championship round. Bareback rider Richmond Champion of Stevensville also qualified for the championship round.
