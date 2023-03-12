Lisa Lockhart round 8

Montana native Lisa Lockhart, pictured at the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, won the barrel racing title at The American Rodeo on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. 

 JACKIE JENSEN, For 406mtsports.com

Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart is now a three-time champion at The American Rodeo.

The Montana native who graduated from Circle High School captured the title on Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. In a press release on The American Rodeo website, it stated the stadium — which holds 42,000 spectators — was sold out.

