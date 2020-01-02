BILLINGS — The 41st Annual Montana PRCA Professional Rodeo Circuit Finals are Jan. 10-12 in Great Falls at the Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at Montana ExpoPark.
The Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 performances are set for 7 p.m. and the Jan. 12 performance is at 2 p.m.
The top 12 money winners in each of the seven events in the Montana Circuit earned a trip to the finals. There were 38 rodeos during this past year's Treasure State circuit schedule.
The circuit finals champions and overall year-end winners advance to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida, April 2-4. If the same competitor wins the year-end and circuit finals average titles, the second-place finisher in the year-end standings advances to the NCFR.
Overall, there are 13 circuits in the PRCA Circuit System and qualifiers from those circuits will compete at the NCFR.
Leaders entering the Montana finals are: Tristan Hansen, Dillon, bareback; Travis Tryan, Billings-Justin Viles, Cody, Wyoming, team roping; Ty Erickson, Helena, steer wrestling; Jesse Kruse, Winston, saddle bronc; Bryce Bott, Manhattan, tie-down roping; Lindsay Kruse, Winston, barrel racing; Payton Fitzpatrick, bull riding, Polson; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, all-around.
Hansen, Jesse Kruse, and Hollenbeck were all year-end champions last year. Hollenbeck has won four of the last five year-end all-around championships.
Erickson, who recently won the world championship at the NFR in Las Vegas, seeks his fifth year-end circuit title in steer wrestling.
Tickets are available by calling 406-727-1481 or by visiting the website tickets.goexpopark.com.
