BILLINGS — Montana cowboys and cowgirls who earned their spots at the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo will be competing in Kissimmee, Florida, this weekend.

The rodeo begins Thursday and ends on Saturday. Competitors who qualified for the NCFR were the average winner or year-end champion at their respective circuit finals.

The 42nd annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals was at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell in January.

Representing the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit at the prestigious rodeo will be Richmond Champion and Wyatt Bloom in bareback; team ropers Brady Tryan (header), Radley Day (header), Matt Robertson (heeler) and Taylor Williams (heeler); Shawn Downing and Scott Guenthner in steer wrestling; Chase Brooks and Travis Nelson in saddle bronc; Haven Meged and Bryce Bott in tie-down roping; Lindsay Kruse and Erin Williams in barrel racing; and Parker Breding and Hawk Whitt in bull riding.

A complete list of the RAM NCFR qualifiers is listed on the event’s website.

According to the event’s website, the qualifiers will be competing for $1 million in cash and prizes.

