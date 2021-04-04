BILLINGS — Montana cowboys and cowgirls who earned their spots at the Ram National Circuit Finals Rodeo will be competing in Kissimmee, Florida, this weekend.
The rodeo begins Thursday and ends on Saturday. Competitors who qualified for the NCFR were the average winner or year-end champion at their respective circuit finals.
The 42nd annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals was at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell in January.
Representing the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit at the prestigious rodeo will be Richmond Champion and Wyatt Bloom in bareback; team ropers Brady Tryan (header), Radley Day (header), Matt Robertson (heeler) and Taylor Williams (heeler); Shawn Downing and Scott Guenthner in steer wrestling; Chase Brooks and Travis Nelson in saddle bronc; Haven Meged and Bryce Bott in tie-down roping; Lindsay Kruse and Erin Williams in barrel racing; and Parker Breding and Hawk Whitt in bull riding.
A complete list of the RAM NCFR qualifiers is listed on the event’s website.
According to the event’s website, the qualifiers will be competing for $1 million in cash and prizes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.