KALISPELL — The 42nd annual Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Majestic Valley Arena here.
The top 12 in the standings in bareback, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding from the Montana circuit have qualified for the event, which will crown the champions for the 2020 season.
The year-end overall winner and average winner from the Finals in each event advance to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida, April 8-April 10.
On Friday, there is a single performance at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there is a performance at 1 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.
The year-end circuit champions will be crowned after the final performance on Saturday night.
Montana is one of 14 circuits of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, according to the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit website.
Overall, there were 15 sanctioned PRCA rodeos this season on the Montana circuit, while usually there are more than 30 according to board secretary Billie Harms. The reduced number of rodeos was due to the coronavirus pandemic. Normally the year-end finals are held in Great Falls, but this year the event was moved to Kalispell because of the virus.
Standings leaders according to the MPRC website are: Luke Gee, Stanford, all-around; Richmond Champion, Stevensville, bareback; Shawn Downing, Saco, steer wrestling; Chase Brooks, Ennis, saddle bronc; Shawn Bessette, Great Falls, team roping header; Robert Robertson, Manhattan, team roping heeler; Haven Meged, Miles City, tie-down roping; Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, barrel racing; Parker Breding, Edgar, bull riding.
The doors to the arena open one hour before the rodeo begins. Tickets are available at the door or by visiting majesticvalleyarena.com .
