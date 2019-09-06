GEYSER – Jim Croff, who was part of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit as a contestant, committee person and president for the past 28 years, died on Aug. 31.
He was 62.
Croff had been battling a head injury from a horse accident suffered on June 10, 2018.
Croff bought his PRCA card in December of 1977. He was primarily a saddle bronc rider, but also rode bulls. Croff earned $52,466 in saddle bronc riding during his career.
He won the MPRC year-end saddle bronc titles in 1979 and 1980 and was the MPRC Finals saddle bronc champion in 1979. Croff retired from competition in 1993.
He was instrumental in helping build the annual MPRC Finals held in Great Falls into a top rodeo event.
According to the PRCA, Croff’s family will be holding a memorial service and celebration of his life in the near future.
