BOZEMAN — The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of inductees.
For the Legends class are Robert (Bob) H. Schall Jr., Arlee; J.C. Bonine, Goodwell, Texas; Casper Schaefer, Miles City; and Jess Martin, Drummond. Schall and Schaefer will be honored posthumously.
The Lifetime Achievement award will be presented to Bob Burkhart of Bozeman.
The Lady of the West is Ann Secrest Hanson of Hardin.
The Great Montana Rodeo Families inductees are Jack Walker, Worden; the Malone Family, Pray; Phil Luman, Forsyth; and Glen Hough, Shepherd.
The Western Heritage Award inductees are Bob Laurie, Huntley; Johnny Moore, Miles City; Roger Mack, Melstone; Chick Smith, San Acacia, New Mexico; Bruce Martin, Lewistown; Hup Davis, Bozeman; and Swede Jensen, Bozeman.
Honored in the Livestock category will be the Scottie/Linderman family of Cody, Wyoming.
The Great Livestock Auctions recipient is the Western Livestock Auction in Great Falls.
The Great Montana Ranches recipients are Marty Tomlin, Red Lodge; Eddie/Punky Brainard, Belgrade; and Carey Ranch, Boulder.
The hall of fame banquet is Oct. 1 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
