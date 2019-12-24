BILLINGS — The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame has announced its honorees for induction for its 15th anniversary.
Inductees for the Rodeo Legends category include Deb Greenough of Fromberg, Larry Peabody of Pompey’s Pillar, Ryan Mapston of Belt, Josh Reynolds of Ekalaka, and Carlynn Vietor of Phillipsburg, the first female recipient of the award.
Ronnie Reed of Billings will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Western Heritage Award winners are Jim Croff of Geyser, Mike McCoy of Laurel, Leonard Wortman of Boulder and the Rennaker family of Hamilton.
Montana Rodeo Families award winners include the Dennis Tryan family of Huntley, the Pete and Aggie Stenger family of Billings, the Dennis Harms family of Livigston, and the Rodney Newman family of Melstone.
The Lady of the West award will be presented to Lois Hill of Raynesford.
Montana Ranch award winners are the Kirch Ranch in Absarokee, the Lazy K6 Ranch of Fort Benton, the Rising Ranch in Baker, and Teigan Land and Livstock in Teigan.
The Great Montana Pro Rodeo award winner is the Drummond rodeo. The Great Montana College Rodeo Program award goes to the Dawson Community College program in Glendive.
The annual awards banquet will be held Jan. 25 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. For information, visit www.montanaprorodeo.org.
