BILLINGS — ProRodeo Hall of Fame members Deb Greenough and Larry Peabody are part of a banner class that will be honored Saturday at the 15th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame banquet at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Greenough, a graduate of Fromberg High School who captured the world bareback title in 1993, was a 13-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2018.
Peabody, a graduate of Bozeman High, was the PRCA world bareback champion in 1984. He qualified for the NFR five straight times and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall in 2019.
Greenough and Peabody will be inducted in the Legends category. Others Legends-category inductees to be honored Saturday are Ryan Mapston, Belt, saddle bronc; Josh Reynolds, saddle bronc, Ekalaka; and Carolynn Vietor of Philipsburg, barrel racing.
Vietor, a past Women’s Professional Rodeo Association president, is the first female to be recognized with the Legends award.
“It’s a big deal if you think of every woman in Montana who ever saddled a horse, that’s a big deal,” said Jay Linderman, a board member with the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame.
The banquet serves as a fundraiser for the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame in the group’s efforts to provide scholarship assistance to Montana high school rodeo students as they pursue the sports in college. The group provides scholarship assistance to six males, six females, Miss High School Rodeo Montana and a scholarship to Miss Rodeo Montana.
Scholarship winners are announced in late June and awarded at the High School Rodeo Finals in July said Linderman. Scholarship winners are selected by the Montana High School Rodeo Association members.
Ron Reed, who lived in Billings and passed away last January, will be honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., there will be a re-dedication of the Brand Block Wall, the Wall of Fame and the Dan Mortensen bronze in front of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Linderman said Reed will be remembered with memorial granite block in his honor at the ceremony.
“He was one of the founders and has been with our group 15 years and a board member and really helped the group and worked hard for us,” Linderman, originally from Belfry but now living in Cody, Wyoming, said.
The Western Heritage Award, presented to individuals that have contributed to rodeo and the western way of life in the Treasure State, honorees are Jim Croff of Geyser, Mike McCoy of Laurel, Leonard Wortman of Boulder and the Rennaker family of Hamilton.
Montana Rodeo Families award winners include the Dennis Tryan family of Huntley, the Pete and Aggie Stenger family of Billings, the Dennis Harms family of Livingston, and the Rodney Newman family of Melstone.
Lois Hill of Raynesford will be honored with the Lady of the West Award.
Kirch Ranch in Absarokee, the Lazy K6 Ranch of Fort Benton, the Rising Ranch in Baker, and Teigen Land and Livestock all have the distinction of the Great Montana Ranches award.
The Great Montana Pro Rodeo award winner is the Drummond PRCA Rodeo. The Dawson Community College rodeo program will be honored as the Great Montana College Rodeo Program.
Peabody claimed the College National Finals bareback championship in 1981 as a member of the DCC men’s team that won the national title.
“It is a great class. It’s pretty hard to beat it,” Linderman said.
Registration opens at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 2 p.m. Saturday and the banquet begins at 5 p.m. Along with the award presentations, a silent auction and live music by Broken Reins is on the schedule.
Tickets are $80, or $160 per couple or $800 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased until Saturday afternoon. Call 406-256-6515 for information.
