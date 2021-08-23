BILLINGS — The 16th Annual Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame scholarship fundraising banquet and gathering is Saturday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
There will be a meet and greet in the Legacy Room starting at 1 p.m. with appetizers, a no-host bar, Western music artist Shay Wacker and National Finals Rodeo highlights shown on a big screen. A special guest appearance will be made by actor Forrie J. Smith.
Live and silent auctions will be held and there will be a live country band at the gathering.
The Legends category recipients that will be inducted into the MPRHWF include: Clint Branger of Roscoe, Scott Breding of Edgar, Bill Greenough of Red Lodge, Billy Greenough of Fromberg and Brad Gleason of Touchet, Washington.
John Moore of Miles City will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Other Class of 2021 honorees include: Scott Breen of Billings (Great Montana Sportscaster), John Beug of Red Lodge (Great Montana Veterinarian), Murdoch's of Bozeman (Great Montana Western Store), Gary and Linda Crowder of Billings (Great Montana Horse Trainer) and Elaine Graveley of Townsend (Lady of the West).
The Great Montana Ranches that will be recognized are: Schulz/Cummings of Lewistown, Double M Livestock of Choteau, Weaver Ranch of Big Sandy, Fauth Ranch of Lavina, McCauley Ranch of Boulder, Kern Ranch of Pryor and Hill Ranch of Mosby.
Great Rodeo Families to be honored are the Gene Maher of Bozeman, Larry McComb of Billings and Jerry Small of Busby families.
Western Heritage Awards will be presented to the Yost family of Billings, John and Connie Ahlgren of Grass Range and the Leininger Ranch of Westby.
Kenny Drinkwalter of Huntley will be singled out as a Great Montana Ferrier. The Billings Livestock Commission will be acknowledged for Great Livestock Auctions.
Tickets for the banquet are $90. There will also be a raffle for the new collector's bronze "Buried To The Bands" that was unveiled in May at MetraPark of retired rodeo great Dan Mortensen of Billings aboard two-time PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year Miss Congeniality. The sculptor is Bob Burkhart of Bozeman.
According to the group's website, the non-profit MPRHWF is "dedicated to preserving the western and rodeo heritage of Montana, as well as providing Montana high school students the opportunity to continue their education."
The Wall of Fame is located at MetraPark in the area where the 18-foot bronze statue of Mortensen aboard Tee Box sculpted by R.F. Rains is displayed. Mortensen is a retired six-time world champion saddle bronc rider who also won the all-around world title in 1997. Also in front of the Metra grouped with the Hall and Wall of Fame, and giant Mortensen bronze is the Brand Block Wall.
The college scholarships have been awarded to Treasure State rodeo athletes and nine winners from 2021 and 11 from 2020 will be introduced at the banquet. According to the MPRHWF website, in 16 years the group has awarded $570,000 in scholarships to 190 students.
For banquet reservations, call 406-256-6515. For information, visit montanaprorodeo.org.
