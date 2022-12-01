BILLINGS — The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will host a National Finals Rodeo Calcutta and Watch Party on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley.
The event will benefit the MPRHWF scholarship program, which awards scholarships to Montana high school seniors who will participate in rodeo in college.
The organization will be auctioning off teams of rodeo contestants for the 10th and final round of the NFR, which will be contested in Las Vegas. There will be 15 teams, with each team containing one contestant from each event (bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding). Bidder registration will begin at 5 p.m., the auction will take place at 6 p.m., and the NFR will start at 6:45 p.m. Payouts will be distributed to the top four teams upon completion of the performance. There will also be door prizes throughout the evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.