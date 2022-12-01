BILLINGS — The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame will host a National Finals Rodeo Calcutta and Watch Party on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Rhoadside Event Center in Huntley.

The event will benefit the MPRHWF scholarship program, which awards scholarships to Montana high school seniors who will participate in rodeo in college.

The organization will be auctioning off teams of rodeo contestants for the 10th and final round of the NFR, which will be contested in Las Vegas. There will be 15 teams, with each team containing one contestant from each event (bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, and bull riding). Bidder registration will begin at 5 p.m., the auction will take place at 6 p.m., and the NFR will start at 6:45 p.m. Payouts will be distributed to the top four teams upon completion of the performance. There will also be door prizes throughout the evening.

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame is located outside of First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. The monument honors Montana champion rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, and features a statue of Billings-born rodeo world champion Dan Mortensen.

Tags

Load comments