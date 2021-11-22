BILLINGS — The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall & Wall of Fame will host a National Finals Rodeo Watch Party and Calcutta on Friday, Dec. 3 at the High Horse Saloon in Billings.
The event will benefit the MPRHWF scholarship program. To date, the group has awarded more than $600,000 to Montana high school rodeo athletes who will be attending college. The calcutta is one of the ways the organization funds the scholarships.
The Wrangler NFR is Dec. 2-11 in Las Vegas.
For the Watch Party, the MPRHWF will be auctioning off teams of rodeo contestants for the second performance of the NFR. There will be 15 teams, with each team consisting of one rodeo contestant from each event (bareback, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, saddle bronc, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding). Plans call for payouts for the top four teams. Bidder registration will start at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, the auction will take place at 6 p.m., and the NFR will start at 6:45 p.m. Payouts will be distributed upon completion of the performance.
There will also be a variety of prizes throughout the evening.
The High Horse Saloon and Eatery is located at 3953 Montana Ave. in Billings.
