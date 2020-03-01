KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defending Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood scored two 90-point rides at the two-day Unleash the Beast Caterpillar Classic that concluded here on Sunday.
However, Lockwood also suffered an injury on Sunday in the championship round.
Lockwood won the first round of the Unleash The Beast Caterpillar Classic on Saturday when he scored a 90.5-point ride aboard Suns Up.
During round two Sunday, Lockwood had a matchup that had Kansas City abuzz in drawing Mahomie, a bull named in honor of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The 22-year-old was bucked off by Mahomie in 3.68 seconds.
In the championship round paired with I’m Legit Too, Lockwood earned his league-leading fifth 90-point ride, and eighth round win a 91.5-point ride.
However, according to a PBR press release, during the dismount the Montana bull rider sustained a left, medial hamstring strain when his spur got hung up in his bull rope. Lockwood will have an MRI Monday and is questionable for next weekend’s event in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Lucas Divino of Brazil recorded his first premier series win with a 3-for-3 performance. He earned $38,430 and 117 world standings points.
Lockwood, second in the world standings, wasn't the only PBR star to suffer an injury. Top-ranked bull rider Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil did not compete Sunday.
Leme competed on Saturday, but was bucked off in round one and the 15/15 Bucking Battle. He did not compete on Sunday due to a back injury and according to a PBR release, he is also questionable for the event in Arkansas.
Lockwood, who according to the PBR recently became the youngest and quickest athlete to eclipse $4 million in career earnings with the circuit, earned $16,680 and 61 world points. Lockwood began the event 133.5 points behind Leme, but now trails the Brazilian by 72.5 points.
Colten Jesse won the 15/15 Bucking Battle with an 89.5 point score. Lockwood did not post a score in the special round.
Lockwood's younger brother, Jake Lockwood, placed eighth in the first round with a score of 84.25 points for four world standings points. Jake Lockwood didn't post another score and finished 15th. Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls did not record a score. A Sunday tweet from Justin Felisko of the PBR said Triplett was ruled out with a concussion.
