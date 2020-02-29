KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Defending Professional Bull Riders world champion Jess Lockwood won the first round of the Unleash The Beast Caterpillar Classic here on Saturday.
Lockwood, the second ranked bull rider in the world, scored a 90.5-point ride aboard Suns Up.
It was the fourth 90-plus point ride of the season for the Volborg cowboy and his seventh round victory of the year.
The second-ranked cowboy is now tied with world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil for most round wins and 90-point rides this season.
Lockwood earned $3,580 and 20 world points and trails Leme by 113.5 points in the standings. He gained 20 points on Leme, who did not record a score.
Colten Jesse won the 15/15 Bucking Battle with an 89.5 point score. Neither Lockwood or Leme managed a score in the special round.
Lockwood's younger brother, Jake Lockwood, placed eighth in the round with a score of 84.25 points for four world standings points. Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls did not record a score.
The event concludes on Sunday with round two and the championship round.
