LAS VEGAS — Jess Lockwood started the season with a win and ended the season with a world championship.
Lockwood captured the Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden championship, a Professional Bull Riders major, in the season-opening event.
On Sunday, the Montana bull rider won his second PBR world championship at the T-Mobile Arena.
The 22-year-old from Volborg also won the PBR world championship in 2017. According to the PBR, Lockwood is the youngest two-time world champion. When he won his first championship in 2017, the then 20-year-old became the youngest world champ in the history of the PBR and the first bull rider from the Treasure State to win the organization’s world title.
Lockwood was also the 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year.
Lockwood entered the Unleash the Beast World Finals as the second-ranked bull rider in the world, behind No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil but overcame the 749.16-point deficit at the finals.
At the finals, Lockwood recorded scores of 86.5, 91.5, 92, 91.75 and 91.25 to cover his first five bulls before being bucked off on his final attempt. Lockwood earned had an aggregate score of 453 to win the finals. He earned 1,500 points for the aggregate title and 2,265 event points, along with $1,391,500.
Columbia Falls bull rider Matt Triplett finished second. After a no-score in the first round, Triplett had scores of 89.25, 86.75, 89.25, 86.5 and 89.25. He wound up with 441 aggregate points and earned 720 points for his aggregate score and 1,000 total event points. Triplett was awarded a check for $172,166.
Leme, bucked on his second and sixth attempts, wound up fifth at the finals. He had scores of 88, 89.5, 89.75, and 91. Leme earned an aggregate score of 358.25 and 300 points. He accumulated 663 total event points and $119,333.
For the year, Lockwood finished atop the world standings with 8,495 points and earned $1,873,731. Leme wound up second with 7,642 points and collected $642,516 in winnings.
Triplett finished seventh in the standings with 2,533 points and had earnings of $263,457.
It was an amazing season for Lockwood, who won the first two top-tier events of the season.
Just seven days after winning at Madison Square Garden, Lockwood conquered the competition in the Windy City by winning the Chicago Invitational at Allstate Arena.
He missed nine premier series stops after breaking his collarbone on Feb. 9 at the PBR Global Cup USA stop in Arlington, Texas. He returned to the circuit May 17 when he scored 89.5 points on the bull Legit to share first place in the first round at the Ty Murray Invitational in Albuquerque, N.M.
On Aug 11, Lockwood reclaimed the No. 1 ranking when he won the elite series stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, moving from No. 3 to the top of the standings. He would follow that victory with a title in Houston for his second back-to-back wins of the season on the Unleash The Beast Tour.
Lockwood also came away with victories in the prestigious 15/15 Bucking Battles at stops in Albuquerque, Tulsa, Springfield, Missouri, and Minneapolis.
At two straight events in October, Lockwood tamed one of the rankest bulls in the series — Heartbreak Kid.
On Oct. 13 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Lockwood selected Heartbreak Kid in the championship round bull draft. Before being paired with Lockwood, Hearbreak Kid was on a 38-out premier-series buckoff streak. It turned out to be the right call as Lockwood posted the then high-mark ride of the season with 93.75 points to place second overall.
The following week, Lockwood topped that performance with a 94-point ride aboard Hearbreak Kid in the championship round at the Nampa (Idaho) Invitational.
Lockwood also won the Touring Pro Division title this year. He had three Touring Pro wins from June 8-22 at stops in Deadwood, South Dakota, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Binford, North Dakota. Lockwood would add another Touring Pro victory in Jackson, Wyoming, in mid July. The victory in Bismarck was at a Touring Pro major event.
This story will be updated
