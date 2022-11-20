COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association recently released a press release stating the organization "is proud to announce a five-year contract extension with Montana Silversmiths as the official Silversmith of the PRCA."
"For more than 20 years, the PRCA has partnered with Montana Silversmiths to provide buckles of the highest quality to our athletes," said Steve Rempelos, Chief Marketing Officer for the PRCA in the news release. "Montana Silversmiths' dedication to excellence in craftsmanship is matched by the PRCA's commitment to provide a meaningful celebration of the accomplishments of our professional athletes. We could not be more pleased this partnership will continue for years to come."
Judy Wagner, CMO of Columbus-based Montana Silversmiths, said the company looked forward to continuing to work with the PRCA.
"Montana Silversmiths will be celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2023 and this is a wonderful way to commemorate this mutually beneficial relationship with the PRCA, the leader in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo for members, sponsors, rodeos, and fans," Wagner was quoted as saying in the PRCA release.
Every Montana Silversmiths championship belt buckle is handcrafted by the designers, engravers, and fabricators at the company according to the news release. Montana Silversmiths buckles are held in high regard by the cowboys and cowgirls that earn them and "serve as treasured reminders that hard work, grit and determination lead to outstanding achievements," the release noted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.