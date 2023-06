College National Finals Rodeo

at Casper, Wyo.

Final results

2023 CNFR Champions

Bareback – Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, 325 points.

Tie-down roping – Kincade Henry, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 35.8

Breakaway roping – Makayla Farkas, West Hills College, 10.9

Saddle bronc (tie) – Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly State University, and Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 323.5 points

Steer wrestling – Joshua Ellison, University of West Alabama, 26.0 seconds.

Goat tying – Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 24.3 seconds.

Team roping – Slade Wood, Southwest Texas Junior College and Logan Moore, Wharton County Junior College, 22.8

Barrel racing – Taycie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 55.53

Bull riding – Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 236 points

Men’s all-around – Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M University, 365 points

Women’s all-around – Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 180

Men’s team – Clarendon College 855 points

Women’s team – University of West Alabama, 698.3 points

Men’s rookie – Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, 320 points

Women’s rookie – Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 180

Men’s AQHA Horse of the Year – Coral Lil Dual, Cutter Carpenter, Texas A&M University - Commerce

Women’s AQHA Horse of the Year – No Mistaken He’s Fine, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University

Men’s team: 1, Clarendon College 855 points. 2, McNeese State University, 790. 3, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 690. 4, Missouri Valley College, 520.

Women’s team: 1, University of West Alabama, 698.3 points. 2, Montana State University, 593.3. 3, University of Wyoming, 382.5. 4, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 340.0.

Bareback: (final round) 1, (tie) Weston Timberman, Clarendon College, and Kade Sonnier, McNeese State University, 84.5 points each. 3, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College; Nick Pelk, Missouri Valley College and Bradlee Miller, Sam Houston State University, 79. (total on four) 1, Timberman, 325. 2, Sonnier, 314. 3, Pope, 313. 4, Miller, 311.5. 5, Kooper Helmburg, Missouri Valley College, 310. 6, Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 309. 7, Sage Allen, College of Southern Idaho, 306.5. 8, Pelke, 305.

Tie-down roping: (final round) 1, Cutter Carpenter, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 9.5 seconds. 2, Kincade Henry, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 10.4. 3, Connor Atkinson, Texas A&M University, 10.6. 4, Cole Walker, University of Tennessee – Martin, 10.7. (total on four) 1, Henry, 35.8. 2, Carpenter, 39. 3, Atkinson, 39.1. 4, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 39.5. 5, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M University, 40.7. 6, Walker, 40.8. 7, Daniel Miranda, Cal Poly State University, 42.1. 8, Logan Smith, Northwest College, 45.9.

Breakaway roping: (final round) 1, Raegan Steed, College of Southern Idaho, 2.6 seconds. 2, Makayla Farkas, West Hills College, and Kyleigh Winn, Kansas State University, 2.7 each. 4, Kennedy Buckner, Blue Mountain Community College, 3.1. (total on four) 1, Farkas, 10.9. 2, Buckner, 11.3. 3, Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley Community College, 12.2 4, Steed, 13.3. 5, Winn, 21.3. 6, Sutton Mang, Allan Hancock College, 21.5. 7, Morgan Foss, Dickinson State University, 21.7. 8, Mikenna Schauer, Montana State University-Northern, 29.4.

Saddle bronc: (final round) 1, Quintin McWhorter, Cal Poly State University, 85 points. 2, (tie) Dylan Hancock, Clarendon College, and Damian Brennan, Western Texas College, 84. 4, Isaac Richard, McNeese State University, 83.5. (total on four) 1, (tie) McWhorter and Brennan, 323.5 each. 3, Richard, 320.5. 4, Hancock, 319. 5, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 314. 6, Will Pollock, Clarendon College, 310. 7, Lance Gaillard, Tarleton State University, 308.5. 8, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 308.

Steer wrestling: (final round) 1, Mason Couch, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 3.6 seconds. 2, Tyler Bauerle, Cisco College, 4.7. 3, Bradley Hesnor, McNeese State University, 5.0. 4, Colt Honey, Texas Tech University, 5.2. (total on four) 1, JT Ellison, University of West Alabama, 26.0. 2, Hesnor, 27.3. 3, Bauerle, 29.1. 4, Traver Johnson, Montana State University, 29.2. 5, Honey, 30.6. 6, Bode Spring, Montana State University, 32.8. 7, Jesse Keysaer, University of Tennessee – Martin, 33.8. 8, Kason Davis, Pearl River College, 34.2.

Goat tying: (final round) 1, Paige Rasmussen, Montana State University, 6.0 seconds. 2, Kaylee Cormier, McNeese State University, 6.1. 3, Kenna McNeill, University of Wyoming, 6.2. 4, (tie) Cheyenne Vande Stouwe, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 6.3 each. (total on four) 1, Rasmussen, 24.3. 2, Madelyn Richards, Texas A&M University, 24.7. 3, (tie) Cormier, and McNeill, 24.8. 5, Kaytlyn Miller, Texas Tech University, 25.1. 6, Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 25.5. 7, Vande Stouwe, 25.7. 8, Avery Ledesma, New Mexico State University, 26.1.

Team roping: (final round) 1, Mason Appleton and Nicholas Lovins, Western Oklahoma State College, 5.5 seconds. 2, Slade Wood, Southwest Texas Junior College and Logan Moore, Wharton County Junior College 6.5. 3, Jace Hanks, and Wyatt Ahlstrom, Utah Valley University, 6.9. 4, Cam Jensen, University of Wyoming and Tanner McInerney, Gillette College, 10.3. (total on four) 1, Wood and Moore, 22.8. 2, Quade Hiatt, Western Texas A&M University and Jace Helton, Weatherford College, 29.1. 3, Appleton and Lovins, 32.4. 4, Hanks and Ahlstrom, 36.4. 5, Ty Johnson, Texas A&M University – Commerce and Cooper Parsley, Panola College, 49.5. (on two) 6, Cobie and Cole Dodds, Feather River College, 18.2. 7, Wyatt Bray, Tarleton State University and Cutter Pake Thomison, Western Texas College, 18.4. 8, Chilly Hernandez and Juanito Montoya, New Mexico State University, 21.0.

Barrel racing: (final round) 1, Tayla Moeykens, Montana State University, 13.84 seconds. 2, Taycie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 13.94. 3, Abby Hepper, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 14.05. 4, Annie Alexander, New Mexico State University, 14.06. (total on four) 1, Matthews, 55.53. 2, Moeykens, 55.85. 3, Hepper, 56.40. 4, Raven Clagg, University of West Alabama, 56.93. 5, Emme Norsworthy, University of Wyoming, 56.97. 6, Annie Alexander, New Mexico State University, 57.26. 7, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 57.52. 8, Gwyneth Cheyne, Blue Mountain Community College, 57.56.

Bull riding: (final round – two rides) 1, Caden Bunch, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 84.5 points. 2, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 805. (total on three) Tristen Hutchings, Sul Ross State University, 236. 2, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 233.5. (on two) 3, Bunch, 166. (on one) 4, Wyatt Phelps, Sheridan College, 85.5. 5, Cole Skender, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 82.5, 6, Brad Moreno, Central Arizona College, 71.