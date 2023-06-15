College National Finals Rodeo

at Casper, Wyo.

Third round, Wednesday

Bareback: (third round leaders) 1, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 84 points. 2, Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 79. 3, Isaac Ingram, Panola College, 78.5. 4, Quintonn Lunsford, Fort Scott Community College, 77.5. (total on three) 1, Pope, 234. 2, Allen, 233. 3, Sam Peterson, Clarendon College, 232.5. 4, Donny Proffit, University of Wyoming, 230.5.

Tie-down roping: (third round leaders) 1, Quade Hiatt, West Texas A&M University, 8.2 seconds. 2, Cole Eiguren, Treasure Valley Community College, 8.3. 3, Denton Oestmann, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 8.4. 4, (tie) Kincade Henry, Texas A&M Commerce, and Marley Berger, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 9.0. (total on three) 1, Henry, 25.4. 2, Hiatt, 28.1. 3, Bodie Mattson, University of Wyoming, 28.4. 4, Connor Atkinson, Texas A&M University, 28.5. 5, Cutter Carpenter, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 29.2. 6, Eiguren, 29.3.

Breakaway roping (third round leaders) 1, (tie) Kenli Raby, Missouri Valley College, and Emma Eiguren, Treasure Valley Community College, 2.0 seconds each. 3, Bailey Stuva, Northeast Oklahoma A&M University, 2.4. 4, Baylee Johnston, New Mexico State University, 2.5. (total on three) 1, Tyree Cochrane, Cal Poly State University, 7.8. 2, Makayla Farkas, West Hills College, 8.2. 3, Samantha Kerns, Treasure Valley Community College, 8.4. 4, Raegan Steed, College of Southern Idaho, 10.7. 5, Kyleigh Winn, Kansas State University, 18.6. (on two) Haiden Thompson, Gillette College, 5.0.

Saddle bronc: (third round leaders) 1, Slade Keith, Clarendon College, 77.5 points. 2, Bailey Small, Panhandle State University, 77.0. 3, Cauy Masters, Clarendon College, 76.5. 4, (tie) Tucker Bourdet, Cuesta College, and Parker Fleet, Hill College, 76 each. (total on three) 1, Bourdet, 233. 2, Keith, 231.5. 3, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 230.5. 4, Brody McAbee, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 221. 5, Bailey Small, Panhandle State University, 219. 6, Ty Pope, Missouri Valley College, 212.5.

Steer wrestling: (third round leaders) 1, Trace Harris, Texas A&M University, 3.6 seconds. 2, Colt Honey, Texas Tech University, 5.0. 3, Logan Atkinson, Walla Walla Community College, 5.3. 4, Bradley Hesnor, McNeese State University, 7.5. (total on three) 1, Hesnor, 22.3. 2, Austin Madison, Black Hills State University, 23.2. 3, Honey, 25.4. 4, Kaden Wooters, Mid-Plains Community College, 38. (on two) 5, Cash Robb, Texas A&M University – Commerce, 10.6. 6, Sherrick Sanborn, New Mexico State University, 12.1.

Goat tying: (third round leaders) 1, Kenna McNeill, University of Wyoming, 5.8 seconds. 2, Aimee Davis, Cal Poly State University, 5.9. 3, (tie) Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming College; Madalyn Richards, Texas A&M University; and Kamryn Duncan, McNeese State University; 6.0 each. (total on three) 1, Rayhill, 18.2. 2, Richards, 18.4. 3, McNeill, 18.6. 4, Mikenna Schauer, Montana State University – Northern, 19.3. 5, Cheyenne Vande Stouwe, Southwestern Oklahoma State University, 19.4. 6, Maggie Usher, Cal Poly State University, 19.7.

Team roping: (third round leaders) 1, Cam Jensen, University of Wyoming and Tanner McInerney, Gillette College, 4.2 seconds. 2, Zane and Ty Taylor, Treasure Valley Community College, 5.5. 3, Wyatt Bray, Tarleton State University, and Cutter Thomison, Western Texas College, 5.6. 4, Mason Appleton and Nicholas Lovins, Western Oklahoma State College, 6.3. (total on three) 1, Bray and Thomison, 18.4. 2, Chilly Hernandez and Juanito Montoya, New Mexico State University, 21.0. 3, Appleton and Lovins, 26.9. 4, Jace Hanks, and Wyatt Ahlstrom, Utah Valley University, 29.5. 5, Ty Johnson, Texas A&M – Commerce and Cooper Parsley, Panola College, 33.6. (on two) 6, Slade Wood, Southwestern Texas Junior College, and Logan Moore, Wharton County College, 10.0.

Barrel racing: (third round leaders) 1, Jaylie Matthews, University of West Alabama, 14.14 seconds. 2, Brooke Krolczyk, Texas A&M University, 14.17. 3, Emma Ricke, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 14.25. 4, Kiersten Pettus, Central Arizona College, 14.26. 5, Annie Alexander, New Mexico State University, 14.27. 6, Gwyneth Cheyne, Blue Mountain Community College, 14.26. (total on three) 1, Matthews, 42.22. 2, Jordan Driver, Tarleton State University, 43.18. 3, Alexander, 43.20. 4, Pettus, 43.34. 5, Cheyne, 43.34. 6, Jayci Byler, Sam Houston State University, 43.35.

Bull riding: (third round leaders) 1, Dawson Gleaves, Weatherford College, 74. (total on two) 1, Gleaves, 153. 2, Tristen Hutchings, 152 (on one) 3, Wyatt Phelps, Sheridan College, 85.5. 4, Cole Skender, University of Alabama – Monticello, 82.5. 5, Caden Bunch, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, 81.5.