BILLINGS — Weston Timberman felt like he was “on top of the world right now” after earning the bareback championship at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming, Saturday.

The 18-year-old freshman from Columbus led the bareback with a 240.5 total on three rides entering the championship round.

The second closest competitor, Kooper Heimburg of Missouri Valley College was at 236.5. So, Timberman had a choice to make — Did he play it safe or go all out on his final ride?

The freshman from Clarendon College (Texas) didn’t choose the easy way and said he scored an 84.5-point ride to tie for the lead in the final round.

“We found out what horses we’d get on last night (Friday) before coming in here and I knew I had a good lead,” Timberman said. “I had the option to play it safe and make a good, fundamentally correct ride to win a national championship or to let the chips fall where they may and I chose the second option and went for gold and it worked out.

“There was no reason for me to play it safe. That’s not who I am. I wanted to go out there and try to take everybody’s money.”

Montana State’s Paige Rasmussen also earned a national championship in goat tying. She is the Bobcats first goat tying champion since 2011 and fourth overall goat tying champion according to a tweet from MSU sports information director Bill Lamberty.

Rasmussen, the 2021 women’s all-around champion, entered the final round in third place, two-tenths of a second behind the leader. The senior won the final round with a time of 6.0 for her best finish of the weeklong NFR.

“That performance is the way Paige should go out,” said Montana State coach Kyle Whitaker in an MSU press release. “In her last college run she was great. She had a great career, she’s a great person, and she deserves that.”

Timberman credited all of those who have helped him this season and throughout the years. For Timberman, who qualified for nationals in high school, it’s the biggest win of his rodeo career.

“I owe a lot of it to putting in the work and having a great backbone with my family and all my support team honestly,” he said. “I couldn’t be here without all of them and God of course.”

Timberman explained that he would celebrate the championship but there wouldn’t be much time to relax before rodeoing again.

“I’m going to go celebrate with my family tonight and have a good time and start hitting the pro rodeos again and picking up where I left off,” he said. “I’m not going to take very much down time. I have places I want to go and will keep chipping away at it.”

Timberman said he had a big cheering section at the Ford Wyoming Center.

“My whole family is from Casper,” he said. “Everybody was here. It was pretty awesome. My family, my grandma, all my uncles. Everyone was here.”

By winning the championship, Timberman adds to a rich family history in the sport of rodeo.

“My grandpa (Lonnie Timberman) rodeoed professionally and my uncle Kelly (Timberman) won the world (bareback) championship in 2004 and my dad (Chris Timberman) won the Dodge National Circuit Finals in 2006 (in bareback). It’s in my blood for sure.”