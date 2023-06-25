MILES CITY — Daylon Danks accomplished something most junior college cowboys don't get a chance to accomplish. Danks qualified for his third College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, but the most rare thing about this feat is the fact that Danks qualified in a different discipline each year.

Danks' first year at MCC was the 2020-21 season and he qualified as a tie-down roper. During the fall season, Danks placed in two of the four fall rodeos and was sitting in seventh place in the Big Sky Region going in to the spring. He kicked off the spring by winning the MSU rodeo #1 and placing in rodeo #2. He injured his knee at a rodeo in Great Falls and needed to catch his steer in the long round to qualify for the CNFR and he did just that. At the CNFR in 2021, Danks — from Mandaree, North Dakota, caught his first calf in 11.2, missed in the second round, and then hit for 13.6 in round three.

In the 2021-22 season, Danks was a heeler in team roping with Cameron Handy who was the header and the season started with a bang winning the team roping title at the Northwest College Rodeo in Cody, Wyoming. The team got third in the long round at the Dawson Community College rodeo and just missed winning the title in Havre. In the spring the team got second at the MSU rodeo. Danks credits Handy for being the reason that he made it to the CNFR as Handy "did an amazing job of turning steers for me."

The 2022-23 season saw Danks turn to a header with Dawson Jackson as his heeler. Danks did win one rodeo in the fall with his former partner Handy. Danks and Jackson did win the rodeo in Havre, and placed fourth in Dillon for the spring season. They placed second in the MSU rodeo to give themselves a nice cushion coming down the stretch to qualify for the CNFR again.

Danks would like to thank his family, friends, Coach Sylvan La Cross, and his roping partners for helping him qualify for the CNFR.

Cameron Handy, of Recluse, Wyoming, qualified for his second CNFR during his two-year run at MCC. He said that the CNFR is such a great experience for any young rodeo athlete because it is probably the biggest competition that most have gotten to participate in. He learned from the first year at the CNFR that there is no reason to run yourself over mentally by trying to do something unnecessary or trying to go too fast.

After qualifying for the CNFR with Danks in his first season, Handy teamed up with MSU cowboy Hayden Taylor for his second season. The pair accomplished their goal of winning the Big Sky Region and qualifying for the CNFR. Handy and Taylor will move on to pro rodeos this summer and compete on the Montana Circuit with a goal of qualifying for the Circuit Finals. They will also enter some bigger rodeos and will compete against some of the top pro teams to gain experience for when they try to rodeo full time.

Handy parts with this comment: "To the future athletes in any event or other sports, your mental game is just as important as the physical game. If you are not confident or are in a slump, act confident. Don't let the competition have that one up on you. Always listen to people with experience because you always have room for improvement."