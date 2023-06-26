BILLINGS — Bull riding fans know quite a bit about Dakota Louis.

They know the Browning native is a bull rider on the Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast and Team Series tours.

Most who follow the sport probably also know Louis is proud of his Native American heritage.

They also probably know his first premier series win with the PBR came in his home state of Montana at the Cooper Tires Invitational presented by Ariat at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark On May 1, 2022.

But bull riding fans can learn a lot more about the likable father and rancher through the eight-episode docuseries “The Ride,” produced by Kinetic Content, and available to stream on Prime Video. Through the series, notably in episodes three and five, viewers will come to understand just a little more about Louis — who he is, why bull riding is important to him, why the land means so much to him, and his love of his family, especially his 5-year-old son Hayze.

“The Ride” was filmed during the inaugural season of the PBR Team Series and gives those watching more than they would take in by viewing a normal telecast of the event. There are behind-the-scenes interviews where the bull riders visit about their personal lives, and also about the sport.

For Louis, fans will understand the person — and not just the bull rider — better.

Welcome to Browning

Louis, a member of the Austin Gamblers last season and most likely again this year, is the subject from the start of episode five, with the show beginning in Browning.

The Northern Cheyenne tribal member, who is also of Blackfeet descent, lives on the family ranch near East Glacier, though the mailing address is in Browning, the town Louis has on his PBR rider profile page as his hometown.

The family ranch is “right along the Rockies” and on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Louis recently told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a wide-ranging interview about “The Ride,” his life, and his bull riding career.

In the episode, Louis says he is thankful for the land, his heritage and that he is proud to be Native American and a fifth-generation cowboy.

“Being born in the Blackfeet Reservation is the start of my roots and the foundation of who I am and to showcase that in the Amazon series was huge for me,” Louis told The Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “To shine the light on my ranch, I’m very proud of it. Everything they showed on Amazon was filmed on my ranch. To show the people where I live and the country I’m in was darn sure important. I know there are a lot of people in New York City that don’t get to see country like it.”

In the docuseries, Louis explains just how cold it can get at the ranch and gives a chuckle and a smile while saying at times the area can rank as one of the coldest spots in the world. Louis feels all that goes with ranch life has shaped who he has become.

Louis enjoyed sharing parts of his life through “The Ride.”

“For myself being a fulltime cowboy out here on the Blackfeet Reservation on the family ranch, raising cattle, horses and kids, I feel we are always busy,” Louis said. “It was fun to show off our way of life and just get to learn about all the other guys’ back stories. It was sure fun.

“Definitely a spotlight on my life. I feel like where you come from makes you who you are. The elements we have to go through in the colder months have made us that much more cowboy. You can’t blow the whistle and call it quits when it’s cold, you have to go get cows in and fed.”

Louis said the family raises cattle, along with horses, which he trains and competes on.

“A lot of people don’t know, but I also have raised and trained the steer wrestling world champion horse and hazing horse,” he said. “I was also the world champion hazer (at the Indian National Finals Rodeo).”

‘The ranching way of life’

One of the unique aspects of “The Ride” is that through personal interviews at a bull rider’s home or at the arena after important moments, fans really get to understand their favorite athletes.

Louis was appreciative of the chance to showcase his home and hopes fans more fully understand who he, and his fellow bull riders are, through “The Ride.”

“The amount of people that really didn’t understand the ranching way of life, or maybe they just thought we were some crazy cowboys that showed up to these events and lived recklessly, instead of seeing we do have family and ranches, and we take care of animals,” Louis explained. “And also getting to know us and the real people we are. A lot of people get to see the competitive side and don’t see the personality people have. I have gotten a lot of positive feedback and some people said there were some tears that came out of their eyes because of my story. My thing is to try and live life to the highest ability and showing everyone, primarily my son (Hayze) first and foremost and everyone else who wants to do something, is to go after what they believe. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, you can make one step closer to your dreams with hard work.

“I feel like ‘The Ride’ was one more step to spread that message. I feel like in today’s world, there is so much opportunity. We just have to grasp it. If we just put our hard work into everything, anything is possible. I feel people have to embrace that and be thankful for every opportunity we get. I’m truly thankful for a kid who dreamed to be a bull rider and a world champion and also being somebody people could look up to, but not only as a bull rider, but as a man and as an individual.”

Like father, like son

Hayze is featured in episode five, but it is in episode three where the two bond in the PBR locker room.

And in episode five, Louis visits about teaching his son to ride a horse. It is clear Louis loves his son and uses his bull riding career and ranching work to teach Hayze life lessons.

“Anytime I can include my son where we are out riding horses, working cows or whatever. One of my goals in life is to be the best dad I can be and to be a good role model,” Louis said. “The story wouldn’t have been fully true if my son wasn’t a part of it. He’s been on the tour and he’s probably been to a lot more bull ridings than a lot of bull riders themselves just being 5 years old and just being a cowboy and understanding our roots and how to take care of horses and cattle and ourselves. I feel like ranching can be a big life learning lesson in our daily routines. I’m just thankful he was able to be a part of that.”

Hayze can also be seen fist bumping with cowboys after a successful ride and cheering on the bull riders at the Team Series. Viewers can also see the other bull riders have developed a bond with Hayze.

“I feel like it’s a lot more than a friendship,” Louis said. “These guys get to see him every weekend. We are on a family basis. There are so many guys on tour, I could ask any of them to step forward and make sure he is taken care of at all times and we wouldn’t have anything to worry about. I can go to a bull riding or rodeo now and there will be 10 or 15 people that say hello to him. He walks into that locker room as a 5-year-old, but as soon as we are there, he turns into a 25-year-old with his mentality.”

His most cherished victory

In episode five, Louis is in his home and he has a display of some of the buckles he’s won, saying each has a story. He also has a local newspaper with a story about him that he treasures.

In the episode, Louis recalls his most cherished victory — the Unleash The Beast win at the Metra on that first Sunday in May of 2022.

It was at the Metra where his grandmother, Nathel Show, took Louis and his younger brother, Preston Louis, to their first PBR event when he was 8 years old.

“Oh, shoot. It is still special to me, just the meaning of it,” Louis said of the magic he created at Metra with his home state win. “The years and the hard work and the sweat and tears that were put in prior and just going all the way back and having all the memories of going and watching and the few times I got to compete there and the buildup and courage it pushed me to and knowing I was capable of doing it. The timing of it, it was the first year my grandma hadn’t been there, she had passed that prior January. That was icing on the cake pushing me. We know there are higher ups that will take care of us. We just have to trust in ourselves sometimes and go after what we believe in, and once it did happen I remember it just like it was yesterday.”

Louis gave his grandmother a special tribute and thank you with the win.

“I remember I did point straight in the air, knowing that was there for my grandma and she was there watching me. It was pretty special,” he said.

What’s next?

For Louis, there are more PBR events and rodeos on the agenda, along with being a father, and ranch work.

“I just got the rest of June and July before the Team Series starts (July 24-25 in Cheyenne, Wyoming)," he said. "With that, we have a lot of ranch work that needs to be done, so we can go out there and go to all of the summer events and PBR, pro rodeos, INFR rodeos. That way I can compete in the timed events, that’s also a passion of mine. Being able to raise, train and win on all my own horses has been a dream of mine. It is something I take as much pride in as much as my bull riding. I can’t say I love bull riding more than the timed events. I was able to compete on both sides of the arena growing up.”

Along with some summer rodeos and the PBR, Louis is also entered in the 47th Indian National Finals Rodeo Oct. 24-28 in Las Vegas.

Louis said he has qualified in both team roping and bull riding for the INFR.

“I’m going to try and get qualified in a couple more events if I can,” he said. “You have to enter more rodeos, more qualifiers in different events. My other events I would also compete in would be steer wrestling and calf roping.”

While the concept of the Team Series may still be new to some rodeo and bull riding fans, Louis said he enjoys the competitiveness of teams battling for a win and trying to move up the team standings.

“It’s a different format and definitely something that has never been done before. For the old-school format rodeo fan looking at it, it’s a huge difference,” he explained. “From our side, it’s a new deal but it still goes back to bull riding. You have to stay on and get a score for eight seconds. It goes five rides and the most scores win.

“The involvement and some of the training and some of the opportunities we have gotten to do with the Austin Gamblers through the Team Series was definitely exciting for me to be a part of. I look forward to the events, but just like every other rodeo, I have to go in there and do my job. I try and keep it as simple as possible as just being a cowboy and doing my job.”

With ranching, raising a young boy, bull riding and rodeo there is always fun to be had, challenges to conquer and new stories to tell.

Louis enjoyed sharing his story in the docuseries “The Ride” and hopes to continue building new memories that maybe he’ll get a chance to one day share again.

“It was a new, fun experience for me and my family being able to just kind of show off a little bit of what we do, besides what people see in the arena,” he said.