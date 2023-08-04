Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
Richland County Fair and Rodeo
Sidney
Thursday-Friday
All-around cowboy: Christopher Callaway, $1,262, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Richmond Champion, 85.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Continental Drift, $3,807; 2. Keenan Hayes, 85, $2,919; 3. Cole Hollen, 82.5, $2,157; 4. Mason Stuller, 81.5, $1,396; 5. Rocker Steiner, 81, $888; 6. Trevar McAllister, 80.5, $635; 7. Sam Petersen, 80, $508; 8. (tie) Bradlee Miller and Jacob Raine, 79.5, $190 each.
People are also reading…
Steer wrestling: 1. Landonias Sivertsen, 4.7 seconds, $1,708; 2. Sterling Lee, 5.3, $1,485; 3. Kyle Callaway, 5.4, $1,262; 4. Timmy Sparing, 6.4, $1,040; 5. Will Powell, 8.3, $817; 6. Jaret Whitman, 8.9, $594; 7. Jhet Murphy, 10.3, $371; 8. Newt Novich, 14.6, $149.
Team roping: 1. Wheaton Williams/Colten Fisher, 5.2 seconds, $2,589 each; 2. Radley Day/Jared Bilby, 5.4, $2,251; 3. Clay Ullery/Jake Edwards, 5.5, $1,914; 4. (tie) Cash Duty/Sid Sporer, Tuftin McLeod/Tyce McLeod and Aaron Tsinigine/Ryan Motes, 5.8, $1,238 each; 7. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 5.9, $563; 8. Cameron Handy/Hayden Taylor, 7.8, $225.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Sawyer Eirikson, on Brookman Rodeo's Hair Trigger, and Q Taylor, on Brookman Rodeo's Pretty Woman, 82.5 points, $3,139 each; 3. (tie) Houston Brown and Zeke Thurston, 82, $1,658 each; 5. (tie) Tanner Butner, Leon Fountain and Qwint Stroh, 81, $632 each; 8. (tie) Cole Elshere and Jake Watson, 80.5, $178 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jesse Medearis, 9.3 seconds, $1,762; 2. Shay Keller, 11.6, $1,532; 3. Bryce Bott, 13.1, $1,302; 4. Kevin Peterson, 15.1, $1,073; 5. Ty Hedrick, 17.7, $843; 6. Chris McCuistion, 27.3, $613; no other qualified runs.
Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 17.19 seconds, $1,875; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 17.24, $1,607; 3. Lakken Bice, 17.40, $1,340; 4. Brittney Sporer, 17.49, $1,161; 5. Tisha Larsen, 17.52, $893; 6. Heather Crowley, 17.56, $714; 7. Lana Tibbetts, 17.58, $536; 8. Tammy Carpenter, 17.66, $357; 9. Cydney Peterson, 17.68, $268; 10. Bailee Murnion, 17.73, $179.
Bull riding: * 1. Coy Robbins, 80.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Devil's Eye, $4,399; 2. Jordan Hansen, 79.5, $3,629; 3. Payton Fitzpatrick, 79, $2,969; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).