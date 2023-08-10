Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo
Glasgow
Tuesday-Wednesday
Breakaway roping: First round: 1. Anna Callaway, 2.0 seconds, $1,224; 2. (tie) Bailey Bates and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.2, $907 each; 4. (tie) Sierra Lee, Celie Salmond and Shaylee Wahl, 2.3, $394 each. Second round: 1. Joey Williams, 1.8 seconds, $1,224; 2. (tie) Bailey Bates and Shelby Boisjoli, 1.9, $907 each; 4. Samantha Fulton, 2.0, $591; 5. (tie) Katelin Conway, Elizabeth French and Charleyne Yeager, 2.2, $197 each. Average: 1. Bailey Bates, 4.1 seconds on two head, $1,836; 2. Anna Callaway, 4.3, $1,519; 3. Samantha Fulton, 4.4, $1,203; 4. Georgia Orahood, 4.8, $886; 5. Shelby Boisjoli, 5.0, $570; 6. Teka Larson, 5.3, $317.