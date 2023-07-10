BILLINGS — The Professional Bull Riders will once again be returning to Billings.

The 2024 Unleash The Beast tour schedule was announced by the elite bull riding organization on Monday.

For the 29th straight year, the longest consecutive-years stop on the PBR schedule, the top bull riders and bovine athletes in the world will perform in Billings.

The Billings stop is April 12-14, 2024 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Only three events will remain on the 2024 regular-season schedule until the World Finals after the Billings stop concludes.

The elite series, which brings the world’s top-40 bull riders and rankest bulls, will visit 25 cities across 20 states in the 2024 season. The season will start Nov. 10-11, 2023 in Tucson, Arizona, and conclude with the World Finals in May. The World Finals are May 10-13 and May 15-16 in Fort Worth, Texas, and conclude May 18-19 in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

There are also three majors on the Unleash The Beast tour schedule: New York (Jan. 5-7, 2024), Sacramento, California (Feb. 2-4), and Albuquerque, New Mexico (March 22-24).

According to a press release from the PBR, the UTB tour hosted more than 425,000 fans and sold out 13 events last season.

During the 2023 campaign, dark horse Rafael Jose de Brito concluded a stunning season with a never-before achieved trifecta, winning the World Finals and being crowned the world champion and Rookie of the Year in the same season the PBR reported. In one of the most competitive championship battles in the circuit’s history, seven different riders held the world No. 1 rank and 16 different cowboys rode to tour stop wins during the 24-event season the PBR stated in a news release.