Calgary Stampede

Calgary, Alberta, July 7-16

Bareback

Pool A: First round: 1. Tim O’Connell, 87.00, $7,000; 2. Clint Laye, 86.00, $5,500; 3. R.C. Landingham, 84.00, $4,500; 4. Clayton Biglow, $3,250; 5. Cole Reiner, 82.50, $2,000; 6. (tie) Ben Kramer and Caleb Bennett, 82.00, $500 each. Second round: 1. Cole Reiner, 89.00, $7,000; 2. Caleb Bennett, 86.50, $5,500; 3. Clayton Biglow, 85.50, $4,500; 4. Clint Laye, 83.50, $3,250; 5. Mason Clements, 82.50, $2,000; 6. Nick Pelke, 81.00, $1,000. Third round: 1. Clayton Biglow, 88.00, $7,000; 2. Time O’Connell, 85.50, $5,500; 3. Caleb Bennett, 83.50, $4,500; 4. (tie) Clint Laye and R.C. Landingham, 82.50, $2,625 each; 6. Mason Clements, 79.00, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Clayton Biglow; 2. Tim O’Connell, 3. Clint Laye; 4. Caleb Bennett.

Pool B: First round: 1. Tanner Aus, 87.50, $7,000; 2. Cole Franks, 87.00, $5,500; 3. Cooper Cooke, 86.00, $4,500; 4. Jayco Roper, 84.50, $3,250; 5. Jacob Lees, 81.00, $2,000; 6. Ty Taypotat, 80.00, $1,000. Second round: 1. Cole Franks, 86.00, $7,000; 2. Tanner Aus, 84.50, $5,500; 3. Jacob Lees, 82.50, $4,500; 4. Jayco Roper, 81.50, $3,250; 5. (tie) Jess Pope and Cooper Cooke, 81.00, $1,500 each. Third round: 1. Cole Franks, 84.50, $7,000; 2. Tanner Aus, 84.00, $5,500; 3. Ty Pope, 83.50, $4,500; 4. (tie) Cooper Cooke, Jacek Frost and Ty Taypotat, 83.00, $2,083 each. Qualifiers: 1. Cole Franks; 2. Tanner Aus; 3. Cooper Cooke; 4. (tie) Jacob Lees.

Pool C: First round: 1. Kody Lamb, 84.50, $7,000; 2. Richmond Champion, 84.00, $5,500; 3. Cole Goodine, 83.00; $4,500; 4. Orin Larsen, 82.50, $3,250; 5. Leighton Berry, 81.50, $2,000; 6. Taylor Broussard, 81.00, $1,000. Second round: 1. Kaycee Feild, 87.00, $7,000; 2. Taylor Broussard, 86.00, $5,500; 3. Kody Lamb, 85.00; $4,500; 4. (tie) Orin Larsen and Richmond Champion, 83.00, $2,625 each; 6. Bradlee Miller, 82.50, $1,000. Third round: 1. Kade Sonnier, 86.00, $7,000; 2. (tie) Kaycee Field and Leighton Berry, 85.00, $5,000 each; 4. (tie) Richmond Champion and Sam Petersen, 84.50, $2,625 each; 6. (tie) Taylor Broussard and Kody Lamb, 84.00, $500 each. Qualifiers: 1. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Kody Lamb; 3. Richmond Champion; 4. Kade Sonnier.

Semifinals: 1. Kade Sonnier, 88.50; 2. Tim O’Connell, 88.00; 3. (tie) Tanner Aus and Caleb Bennett, 87.00 each; 5. Jacob Lees, 86.50, $3,000; 6. Cooper Cooke, 86.00, $2,500; 7. Cole Franks, 85.50, $2,000; 8. Clayton Biglow, 85.00, $1,000; 9. Clint Laye, 84.50, $1,000; 10. Kaycee Feild, 84.00, $1,000; 11. Kody Lamb, 83.50; 12, Richmond Champion, 74.00, $1,000.

Finals: 1. Kade Sonnier, 92.00 points, $50,000; 2. Tim O’Connell, 90.00, $20,000; 3. Tanner Aus, 81.00, $10,000; 4. Caleb Bennett, NS, $7,500.

Steer Wrestling

Pool A: First round: 1. Dalton Massey, 4.7, $7,000; 2. (tie) Cody Devers and Tanner Brunner, 5.5, $5,000 each; 4. Stockton Graves, 6.1, $3,250; 5. Dirk Tavenner, 7.5, $2,000; 6. Don Payne, 9.5, $1,000.Second round: 1. Stockton Graves, 4.1, $7,000; 2. (tie) Dalton Massey and Tucker Allen, 4.2, $5,000 each; 4. Dirk Tavenner, 4.3, $3,250; 5. Cody Devers, 5.1, $2,000; 6. Curtis Cassidy, 7.4, $1,000. Third round: 1. (tie) Cody Devers and Stan Branco, 3.4, $6,250 each; 3. Dalton Massey, 3.6, $4,500; 4. Dirk Tavenner, 3.9, $3,250; 5. Tucker Allen, 4.0, $2,000; 6. Nick Guy, 12.9, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Dalton Massey; 2. Cody Devers; 3. Stockton Graves; 4. Dirk Tavenner.

Pool B: First round: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.3, $7,000; 2. Will Lummus, 3.6, $5,500; 3. Tristan Martin, 3.7, $4,500; 4. Jonny Webb, 3.8, $3,250; 5. Timmy Sparing, 4.0, $2,000; 6. Tyler Waguespack, 4.2, $1,000. Second round: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.4, $7,000; 2. Timmy Sparing, 3.8, $5,500; 3. (tie) Ty Erickson and Tristan Martin, 3.9, $3,875 each; 5. Tyler Waguespack, 4.3, $2,000; 6. Josh Hefner, 4.4, $1,000. Third round: 1. Ty Erickson, 3.7, $7,000; 2. (tie) Will Lummus and Cash Robb, 3.8, $5,000 each; 4. Jonny Webb, 4.1, $3,250; 5. Scott Guenthner, 4.6, $2,000; 6. Josh Hefner, 4.7, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Scott Guenthner; 2. Ty Erickson; 3. Will Lummus; 4. Tristan Martin.

Pool C: First round: 1. J.D. Struxness, 3.6, $7,000; 2. Jesse Brown, 3.8, $5,500; 3. Dakota Eldridge, 4.2, $4,500; 4. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.3, $3,250; 5. Rowdy Parrott, 4.4, $2,000; 6. Kyle Irwin, 4.7, $1,000. Second round: 1. Jesse Brown, 3.3, $7,000; 2. Stephen Culling, 3.7, $5,500; 3. (tie) J.D. Struxness and Rowdy Parrott, 4.0, $3,875 each; 5. Hunter Cure, 4.4, $2,000; 6. (tie) Eli Lord and Dakota Eldridge, $500 each. Third round: 1. (tie) Hunter Cure and Stephen Culling, 3.9, $6,250 each; 3. Kyle Irwin, 4.2, $4,500; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 4.6, $3,250; 5. Bridger Anderson, 5.4, $2,000; 6. Rowdy Parrott, 5.7, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Jesse Brown; 2. Stephen Culling; 3. J.D. Struxness; 4. Hunter Cure.

Semifinals: 1. (tie) Scott Guenthner, Cody Devers and Jesse Brown, 3.8; 4. Will Lummus, 3.9; 5. Dalton Massey, 4.2, $3,000; 6. J.D. Struxness, 4.4, $2,500; 7. Stephen Culling, 4.6, $2,000; 8. Ty Erickson, 9.7, $1,000; 9. Dirk Tavenner, 13.8, $1,000; 10. (tie) Hunter Cure, Tristan Martin and Stockton Graves, NT, $1,000 each.

Finals: Scott Guenthner, 3.2, $50,000; 2. Jesse Brown, 3.6, $20,000; 3. Will Lummus, 3.9, $10,000; 4. Cody Devers, 13.9, $7,500.

Saddle bronc

Pool A: First round: 1. Leon Fountain, 86.50, $7,000; 2. Zeke Thurston, 85.50, $5,500; 3. Shorty Garrett, 83.00, $4,500; 4. Damian Brennan, 81.50, $3,250; 5. Lefty Holman, 78.50, $2,000; 6. Parker Fleet, 78.00, $1,000. Second round: 1. Leon Fountain, 86.50, $7,000; 2. Zeke Thurston, 85.00, $5,500; 3. Lefty Holman, 83.50, $4,500; 4. Brody Cress, 83.00, $3,250; 5. Shorty Garrett, 82.50, $2,000; 6. Parker Fleet, 80.50, $1,000. Third round: 1. Lefty Holman, 89.50, $7,000; 2. Damian Brennan, 87.00, $5,500; 3. Zeke Thurston, 86.50, $4,500; 4. Isaac Diaz, 84.00, $3,250; 5. Ryder Sanford, 83.50, $2,000; 6. Leon Fountain, 83.00, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Zeke Thurston; 2. Leon Fountain; 3. Lefty Holman; 4. Damian Brennan.

Pool B: First round: 1. Logan Hay, 87.50, $7,000; 2. Ross Griffin, 86.00, $5,500; 3. Layton Green, 85.50, $4,500; 4. Brody Wells, 84.00, $3,200; 5. Quinten Taylor, 84.00, $2,000; 6. Cash Wilson, 83.00, $1,000. Second round: 1. Layton Green, 87.00, $7,000; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, 86.50, $5,500; 3. (tie) Quinten Taylor and Stetson Wright, 85.00, $3,875 each; 5. Riggin Smith, 82.00, $2,000; 6. Statler Wright, 81.50, $1,000. Third round: 1. (tie) Stetson Wright and Ross Griffin, 87, $6,250 each; 3. Layton Green, 86.00, $4,500; 4. Brody Wells, 85.00, $3,250; 5. Quinten Taylor, 84.00, $2,000; 6. Cash Wilson, 83.50, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Layton Green; 2. Ross Griffin; 3. Stetson Wright; 4. Quinten Taylor.

Pool C: First round: 1. Chase Brooks, 86.50, $7,000; 2. Ben Andersen, 83.50, $5,500; 3. Logan Cook, 82.50, $4,500; 4. Kole Ashbacher, 81.50, $3,250; 5. (tie) Lucas Macza, Mitch Pollock and Stu Wright, 80.00, $1,000 each. Second round: 1. Dawson Hay, 86.00, $7,000; 2. Lucas Macza, 83.50, $5,500; 3. (tie) Stu Wright and Logan Cook, 83.00, $3,875 each; 5. Ben Andersen, 82.00, $2,000; 6. Mitch Pollock, 79.00, $1,000. Third round: 1. Dawson Hay, 89.00, $7,000; 2. Lucas Macza, 88.50, $5,500; 3. Ben Andersen, 88.00, $4,500; 4. Stu Wright, 85.50, $3,250; 5. Sage Newman, 85.00, $2,000; 6. Chase Brooks, 84.50, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Dawson Hay; 2. Ben Andersen; 3. Lucas Macza; 4. Logan Cook.

Semifinals: 1. Dawson Hay, 91.00; 2. Damian Brennan, 90.00; 3. Ben Andersen, 89.50; 4. Stetson Wright, 88.00; 5. (tie) Lucas Macza and Zeke Thurston, 86.50, $2,750 each; 7. Logan Cook, Ross Griffin and Quinten Taylor, 86.00; $1,333 each; 10. Leon Fountain, 85.50, $1,000; 11. Layton Green, 84.00, $1,000; 12. Lefty Holman, NS, $1,000.

Finals: 1. Dawson Hay, 92.00 points on Calgary Stampede’s Xplosive Skies, $50,000; 2. Ben T. Andersen, 90.00, $20,000; 3. Damian Brennan, 87.50, $10,000; 4. Stetson Wright, 84.00, $7,500.

Tie-down roping

Pool A: First round: 1. Michael Otero, 7.6, $7,000; 2. Marcos Costa, 8.4, $5,500; 3. Beau Cooper, 8.5, $4,500; 4. Zach Jongbloed, 8.6, $3,250; 5. Riley Mason Webb, $2,000; 6. Matt Shiozawa, 9.2, $1,000. Second round: 1. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Riley Pruitt, 7.3, $6,250 each; 3. Marcos Costa, 8.4, $4,500; 4. Matt Shiozawa, 8.8, $3,250; 5. Zack Jongbloed, $2,000; no other qualified runs. Third round: 1. Riley Webb, 7.1, $7,000; 2. (tie) Caleb Smidt and Beau Cooper, 7.2, $5,000 each; 4. Trevor Hale, 8.5, $3,250; 5. Marty Yates, 9.0, $2,000; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 9.7, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Caleb Smidt; 2. Marcos Costa; 3. Beau Cooper; 4. Riley Mason Webb.

Pool B: First round: 1. Westyn Hughes, 7.1, $7,000; 2. Brushton Minton, 7.5, $5,500; 3. Cash Enderli, 7.9, $4,500; 4. Lane Livingston, 8.5, $3,250; 5. Haven Meged, 9.0, $2,000; 6. Justin Smith, 9.9, $1,000. Second round: 1. Haven Meged, 7.0 seconds, $7,000; 2. Cash Enderli, 7.6, $5,500; 3. Clayton Smith, 7.8, $4,500; 4. Brushton Minton, 8.6, $3,250; 5. Justin Smith, 8.7, $2,000; 6. Riley Warren, 9.7, $1,000. Third round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 7.4 seconds, $7,000; 2. Cash Enderli, 7.9, $5,500; 3. Bruston Minton, 9.5, $4,500; 4. Riley Warren, 13.1, $3,250; 5. Justin Smith, 16.8, $2,000; no other qualified runs. Qualifiers: 1. Cash Enderli; 2. Bruston Minton; 3. Haven Meged; 4. Westyn Hughes.

Pool C: First round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.7, $7,000; 2. Blane Cox, 8.3, $5,500; 3. Hunter Herrin, 8.9, $4,500; 4. Ty Harris, 10.4, $3,250; 5. Kyle Lucas, 19.1, $2,000; 6. Macon Murphy, 19.9, $1,000. Second round: 1. Kyle Lucas, 7.6, $7,000; 2. Macon Murphy, 8.7, $5,500; 3. Ty Harris, 9.2, $4,500; 4. Blane Cox, 9.6, $3,250; 5. Cory Solomon, 10.8, $2,000; 6. Tuf Cooper, 15.7, $1,000. Third round: 1. Shane Hanchey, 7.3, $7,000; 2. (tie) Blane Cox and Ty Harris, 7.4, $5,000 each; 4. Kincade Henry, 7.5, $3,250; 5. Tuf Cooper, 8.4, $2,000; 6. Kyle Lucas, 10.9, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Shane Hanchey; 2. Blane Cox; 3. Ty Harris; 4. Kyle Lucas.

Semifinals: 1. Blane Cox, 7.6; 2. Kyle Lucas, 7.7; 3. (tie) Beau Cooper and Riley Mason Webb, 8.0 each; 5. Shane Hanchey, 8.2, $3,000; 6. Marcos Costa, 8.3, $2,500; 7. Westyn Hughes, 8.8, $2,000; 8. Ty Harris, 10.1, $1,000; 9. (tie) Cash Enderli, Bruston Minton, Caleb Smidt and Haven Meged, NT, $1,000.

Finals: 1. Beau Cooper, 7.0, $50,000; 2. Kyle Lucas, 8.4, $20,000; 3. Blane Cox, 9.2, $10,000; 4. Riley Mason Webb, NT, $7,500.

Barrel racing

Pool A: First round: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.580, $7,000; 2. Jessica Routier, 17.650; $5,500; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.670, $4,500; 4. Margo Crowther, 17.720, $3,250; 5. Sara Winkelman, 17.990, $2,000; 6. Shelby Spielman, 18.030, $1,000. Second round: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.500, $7,000; 2. Stevi Hillman, 17.510, $5,500; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.520, $4,500; 4. Shelby Spielman, Kassie Mowry and Margo Crowther, 17.600, $2,083 each. Third round: 1. Kassie Mowry, 17.020 seconds, $7,000; 2. Sissy Winn, 17.360, $5,500; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.400, $4,500; 4. Sara Winkleman, 17.420, $3,250; 5. Brandi Whiteside, 17.490, $2,000; 6. Shelby Spielman, 17.510, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Lisa Lockhart; 2. Kassie Mowry; 3. Emily Beisel; 4. Jessica Routier.

Pool B: First round: 1. Jackie Ganter, 17.660, $7,000; 2. Taycie Matthews, 17.720, $5,500; 3. Brittany Sporer, 17.790, $4,500; 4. Dona Kay Rule, 17.820, $3,250; 5. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.850, $2,000; 6. Kylie Whiteside, 17.900, $1,000. Second round: 1. Taycie Matthews, 17.580, $7,000; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 17.590, $5,500; 3. Nancy Leischner, 17.650, $4,500; 4. Brittany Sporer, 17.670, $3,250; 5. Taylor Manning, 18.000, $2,000; 6. Jimmie Smith, 18.010, $1,000. Third round: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.150, $7,000; 2. Jackie Ganter, 17.570, $5,500; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 17.580, $4,500; 4. Taycie Matthews, 17.680, $3,250; 5. Jimmie Smith, 17.920, $2,000; 6. Brittney Sporer, 18.050, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Taycie Matthews; 2. Hailey Kinsel; 3. Jackie Ganter; 4. Brittney Sporer.

Pool C: First round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.160, $7,000; 2. Jordon Briggs, 17.260, $5,500; 3. Leslie Smalygo, 17.290, $4,500; 4. Molly Otto, 17.340, $3,250; 5. Morgan Shelley, 17.470, $2,000; 6. Summer Kosel, 17.610, $1,000. Second round: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.170, $7,000; 2. Wenda Johnson, 17.200, $5,500; 3. Leslie Smalygo, 17.230, $4,500; 4. Jordon Briggs, 17.240, $3,250; 5. Shelley Morgan, 17.250, $2,000; 6. Summer Kosel, 17.320, $1,000. Third round: 1. Molly Otto, 17.070, $7,000; 2. Kellly Allen, 17.150, $5,500; 3. Leslie Smalygo, 17.170, $4,500; 4. Jordon Briggs, 17.220, $3,250; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.730, $2,000; 6. Sydney Graham, 17.740, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi; 2. Leslie Smalygo; 3. Jordon Briggs; 4. Molly Otto.

Semifinals: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.320; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.390; 3. Taycie Matthews, 17.580; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.610; 5. Molly Otto, 17.840, $3,000; 6. Kassie Mowry, 17.860; $2,500; 7. Brittany Sporer, 17.910, $2,000; 8. Sissy Winn, 18.030, $1,000; 9. Hailey Kinsel, 22.350, $1,000; 10. Jordon Briggs, 22.360, $1,000; 11. Leslie Smalygo, 22.560, $1,000; 12. Jackie Ganter, 23.360, $1,000.

Finals: 1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.113, $50,000; 2. Lisa Lockhart, 17.385, $20,000; 3. Emily Beisel, 17.406, $10,000; 4. Taycie Matthews, 17.476, $7,500.

Bull riding

Pool A: First round: *1. JC Mortensen, 84.50, $7,200; 2. Cody Teel, 82.50; $5,700; 3. Trey Holston, 81.00, $4,700; 4. Jestyn Woodward, 80.50, $3,450; 5. Trevor Reiste, 73.00, $2,200; no other qualified rides. Second round: *1. Daylon Swearingen, 87.50, $9,083; 2. Cooper Davis, 86.00, $7,583; 3. Cody Teel, 84.00, $6,583; no other qualified rides. Third round: 1. Jestyn Woodward, 87.50, $7,000; 2. Jeff Askey, 84.50, $5,500; 3. Cody Teel, 84.00, $4,500; 4. JC Mortensen and Dakota Buttar, 82.00, $2,625 each; 6. Daylon Swearingen, 81.00, $1,000. Qualifiers: 1. Cody Teel; 2. Jestyn Woodward; 3. Daylon Swearingen; 4. Jeff Askey.

Pool B: First round: *1. Coy Robbins, 85.00, $7,200; 2. Ky Hamilton, 80.50, $5,700; 3. Tristen Hutchings, 79.00, $4,700; 4. Jared Parsonage, 78.50, $3,450; 5. Wyatt Gleason, 76.50, $2,200; no other qualified rides. Second round: *1. Sage Kimzey, 87.00 , $9,083; 2. Jared Parsonage, 83.50, $7,583; 3. Jordan Hansen, 80.50, $6,583; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Jared Parsonage, 85.00, $7,200; 2. Sage Kimzey, 84.50, $5,700; 3. Silvano Alves, 80.00, $4,700; 4. Ky Hamilton, 80.00, $3,450; 5. Jordan Hansen, 69.00, $2,200; no other qualified rides. Qualifiers: 1. Jared Parsonage; 2. Sage Kimzey; 3. Ky Hamilton; 4. Jordan Hansen.

Pool C: First round: *1. Creek Young, 88.00, $7,000; 2. Colt Byram, 85.50, $5,500; 3. Josh Frost, 85.00, $4,500; 4. Trey Kimzey, 83.00, $3,250; 5. Stetson Wright, 82.00, $2,000; 6. Garrett Smith, 78.50, $1,000. Second round: *1. (tie) Stetson Wright, and Josh Frost, 85.00 points, $11,625 each; no other qualified rides. Third round: *1. Trey Kimzey, 86.00, $23,250; no other qualified rides. Qualifiers: 1. Trey Kimzey; 2. Josh Frost; 3. Stetson Wright; 4. Creek Young.

Semifinals: 1. Stetson Wright, 90.00; 2. Jared Parsonage, 88.00; 3. Creek Young, 87.50, 4. Trey Kimzey, 86.50; 5. (tie) Sage Kimzey and Jordan Hansen, 85.50, $2,750 each; 7. Josh Frost, 85.00, $2,000; 8. Daylon Swearingen, 79.00, $1,000; 9. (tie) Cody Teel, Ky Hamilton, Jestyn Woodward and JC. Mortensen, NS, $1,000.

Finals: 1. Jared Parsonage, 89.00, $50,000; 2. (tie) Stetson Wright, Creek Young and Trey Kimzey, NS, $12,500 each.

*(all totals include ground money).