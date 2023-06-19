COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Cinch Playoffs will play a bigger role than ever before in deciding who makes it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo with a payout of $1.1 million on the final weekend of the 2023 season.

Last September, the PRCA, the State of South Dakota, Experience Sioux Falls and Cinch announced the Cinch Playoffs will have athletes competing for the Governor’s Cup and vying for the $1.1 million purse, Sept. 28-30, 2023, at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. It will be the richest rodeo in South Dakota history.

The Cinch Playoffs provides one last opportunity for ProRodeo athletes to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The contestants will include the top four finishers from each event at the Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Washington, earlier in September, and the top eight out of the standings of the Playoff Series presented by Pendleton Whisky.

In addition to bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding, breakaway roping will be held at the Cinch Playoffs.

The 2023 ProRodeo season concludes Sept. 30. The top 15 athletes in the PRCA | RAM World Standings in each event will qualify for the Wrangler NFR.

The Cinch Playoffs will air on The Cowboy Channel and stream on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App.