PRCA

Home of Champions Rodeo

Red Lodge

Sunday-Tuesday

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,694, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback riding: 1. Keenan Hayes, 89.5 points on Brookman Rodeo's Rockin' Out, $3,271; 2. Orin Larsen, 87, $2,508; 3. Jacek Frost, 84, $1,854; 4. (tie) Tanner Aus, Tristan Hansen and Tucker Zingg, 82.5, $836 each; 7. (tie) Strawbs Jones, Jacob Lees and Dean Thompson, 82, $254 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Luke Gee, 3.7 seconds, $3,496; 2. Kalane Anders, 4.0, $3,084; 3. (tie) Tucker Allen and Timmy Sparing, 4.2, $2,467 each; 5. (tie) Bridger Anderson, Shane Frey and Sam Goings, 4.4, $1,851 each; 8. (tie) Josh Garner and Cash Robb, 4.5, $1,337 each; 10. (tie) Brady Boyce, Clayton Hass and Remey Parrott, 4.6, $274 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Jake Clay/Kollin VonAhn and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 4.2 seconds, $4,437 each; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.3, $3,605; 4. Kreece Thompson/Landen Glenn, 4.5, $3,050; 5. (tie) Jr. Dees/Ross Ashford and Slade Wood/Logan Moore, 4.6, $2,634 each; 7. (tie) Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith and Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $1,941 each; 10. (tie) Jon Peterson/Trae Smith and Clint Summers/Jake Long, 5.0, $555 each.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Tanner Butner, on Brookman Rodeo's Lonely Dreamer, and Stetson Dell Wright, on Five Star Rodeo's Rich Girl, 85.5 points, $2,890 each; 3. (tie) CoBurn Bradshaw and Tegan Smith, 84.5, $1,527 each; 5. (tie) Tyrel Roberts, Zeke Thurston and Cash Wilson, 84, $582 each; 8. Chase Brooks, 82, $327.

Tie-down roping: 1. Kincade Henry, 8.1 seconds, $5,082; 2. Monty Lewis, 8.2, $4,484; 3. Randall Carlisle, 8.3, $3,886; 4. Sterling Smith, 8.5, $3,288; 5. Tom Crouse, 8.8, $2,989; 6. Brayden Roe, 8.9, $2,690; 7. Owen Wahlert, 9.1, $2,391; 8. (tie) Zack Jongbloed, Ty Kirby and Jase Staudt, 9.2, $1,694 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.52 seconds, $4,316; 2. Sydney Graham, 17.54, $3,453; 3. Ashley Day, 17.58, $2,806; 4. Summer Kosel, 17.62, $2,158; 5. (tie) Suzanne Brooks and Andrea Busby, 17.71, $1,511 each; 7. (tie) Dee Ratliff and Erin Wetzel, 17.77, $1,025 each; 9. Taycie Matthews, 17.78, $863; 10. Laura Mote, 17.79, $755; 11. Shelley Morgan, 17.83, $647; 12. (tie) Maggie Poloncic and Shawnee Williams, 17.84, $486 each; 14. (tie) Timber Allenbrand, Hailey Garrison and Haley Stevenson, 17.85, $180 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Fulton Rutland, 89 points on Big Rafter Rodeo's Resistol's Silver Bullet, $3,604; 2. Tate Pollmeier, 86.5, $2,775; 3. Parker Breding, 86, $2,064; 4. Ernie Courson Jr, 84, $1,354; 5. Jeff Askey, 75, $880; 6. Austin Herrera, 74, $643; 7. Jace Trosclair, 72, $525; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Danielle Lowman and Shai Schaefer, 1.9 seconds, $3,942 each; 3. Nicole Baggarley, 2.1, $2,847; 4. Erin Johnson, 2.2, $2,190; 5. (tie) Taylor Engesser and Rickie Engesser, 2.3, $1,533 each; 7. (tie) Timber Allenbrand, Kinlie Brennise, Josie Conner, Jackie Crawford and Bradi Good, 2.4, $876 each; 12. Rheagan Cotton, 2.5, $548; 13. (tie) Samantha Fulton and Celie Salmond, 2.6, $383 each; 15. (tie) Christi Braudrick and Bryana Lehrmann, 2.7, $110 each.

Rodeo Roundup

Roundup

Monday-Tuesday

Bareback riding: 1. Owen Brouillette, 78 points on Powder River Rodeo's Date Night, $639; 2. Jarrod McKane, 76.5, $479; 3. Kash Martin, 73, $320; 4. Brayze Schill, 60, $160.

Steer wrestling: 1. Logan Beattie, 4.2 seconds, $1,166; 2. Kris Anderson, 4.3, $874; 3. Trevin Baumann, 4.7, $583; 4. (tie) Timmy Sparing and Kyle Whitaker, 4.9, $146 each.

Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.4 seconds, $1,806 each; 2. Alonzo Skunkcap/Caleb Guardipee, 5.1, $1,495; 3. (tie) Tee McLeod/Riley Wilson and Grady Quam/Tyce McLeod, 5.2, $1,028 each; 5. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 5.4, $560; 6. Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 5.7, $311.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Garrett Cunningham, 68 points on Powder River Rodeo's Prize Fighter, $805; 2. Kain Stroh, 65.5, $603; 3. Brand J Morgan, 65, $402; 4. Cody Weeks, 63.5, $201.

Tie-down roping: 1. Clay Elliott, 9.3 seconds, $872; 2. Bode Scott, 9.6, $722; 3. Kevin Peterson, 11.2, $572; 4. Tyler Popescul, 14.2, $421; 5. Cody Sheridan, 16.5, $271; 6. Ty Wagner, 16.6, $150.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Suzanne Brooks and Tillar King, 17.37 seconds, $1,031 each; 3. Karen Boyd, 17.60, $793; 4. Tayla Moeykens, 17.69, $687; 5. (tie) Lexi Bagnell and Laura McPherson, 17.77, $476 each; 7. Tannis Kramer, 17.80, $317; 8. Bailee Murnion, 17.82, $212; 9. Casey Wagner, 17.86, $159; 10. Valee Miller, 17.88, $106.

Bull riding leaders: No qualified rides.

NRA

Choteau

Monday-Tuesday

Bareback riding: 1. Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 73, $799.00. 2. Trapper McAllister, Ronan, 66, $611.00. 3. Jordan Larson, Charlo, 65, $470.00.

Saddle bronc: 1. Justin Whiteman, Busby, 77, $1,038.70. 2, Quahah Glade, Miles City, 70, $794.30. 3. Levi Hurst, Kalispell, 67, $611.00.

Bull riding: 1. Brock Poulin, Sulphur, Okla., 78, $1,206.49. 2. Kyler McDonald, Ronan, 73, $922.61. 3. Tahj Wells, Browning, 69, $709.70. 4. Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 59, $461.31.

Steer wrestling: 1. Casey Collins, Billings, 5.8, $629.80. 2. Kolby Bignell, Helena, 5.9, $472.35. 3. Walt Anseth, Helena, 6.3, $314.90. 4. Ben Ayre, Glendive, 7.7, $157.45.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cash Trexler, Corvallis, 9.1, $765.44. 2. Quinn McQueary, Belgrade, 9.6, $585.34. 3. Weston Hersel, Lewistown, 10.9, $450.26. 4. Holden Meged, Miles City, 12.2, $292.67. 5. (tie) Tim Bagnell, Polson and Roan Burrows, Miles City, 12.5 and $78.79 each.

Team roping: 1. JR Winter/Brandon Nicholls, Whitehall, 7.7, $852.53. 2. Colter Lairy/Joe Esposito, Dillon, 9.7, $651.94. 3. Trapper McAllister/Jack McAllister, Hot Springs, 10.5, $501.49. 4. Weston Hersel/Bryant Mikkelson, Buffalo, 12.4, $325.97. 5. Cash Trexler/Gregg Cassidy, Stevensville, 13.0, $175.52.

Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 17.70, $865.51. 2. Gayleen Malone, Pray, 17.72, $716.28. 3. Raegan Taylor, Clancy, 17.86, $567.06. 4. (tie) Julie Brown, Helena and Abigail DeVos, Fort Shaw, 18.05 and $343.22 each. 6. Keslie Wolfe, Boulder, 18.07, $149.23.

Breakaway roping: 1. Molly Salmond, Choteau, 3.2, $977.79. 2. Shelby Rasmussen, Bozeman, 3.3, $803.18. 3. Celie Salmond, Choteau, 3.4, $628.58. 4. Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 3.6, $453.97. 5. Lexi Bagnell, Polson, 4.2, $279.37. 6. Brittany Schweigert, Livingston, 4.3, $174.61.

Harlowton

Sunday-Monday

Bareback riding: 1. Trapper McAllister, Ronan, 73, $592.20. 2. Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 69, $444.15. 3. Chase Shrode, Butte, 63, $296.10.

Saddle bronc: 1. Justin Whiteman, Busby, 76, $791.01. 2. (tie) Hunter Haskins, Superior and Parker Mothershead, Joliet, 73 and $535.10 each. 4. Phillip Whiteman, Lame Deer, 72, $302.45. 5. Grant Finkbeiner, Grass Range, 71, $162.86.

Bull riding: 1. Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., 89, $814.98. 2. (tie) Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson and Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 85 and $551.31 each. 4. Gavin Knutson, Polson, 83, $311.61. 5. Kale Visnieski, Hydro, Okla., 80, $167.79.

Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Whitehouse, Helena, 5.9, $616.64. 2. (tie) Ben Ayre, Glendive and Reno Ward, Deer Lodge, 6.2 and $385.40 each. 4. Tyler Houle, Polson, 6.6, $154.16.

Tie-down roping: 1. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 8.4, $850.14. 2. Cash Trexler, Corvallis, 10.5, $650.10. 3. Kyle Bagnell, Polson, 10.6, $500.08. 4. (tie) Casey Collins, Billings and Wyatt Lytton, Polson, 11.3 and $250.04 each.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, Jackson, 4.7, $934.83. 2. Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, Ronan, 5.8, $714.87. 3. Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy, Helena, 7.3, $549.90. 4. (tie) Mitch Detton/Walker Story, Martinsdale and RJ Patterson/Trace Martin, Lewistown, 8.3 and $274.95 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 17.73, $1,173.87. 2. Kelsie Wolfe, Boulder, 17.74, $964.25. 3. Celie Salmond, Choteau, 17.83, $754.63. 4. (tie) Maci DeHaan, Belgrade, Molly Salmond, Choteau and Milee Dailey, Pray, 18.03 and $363.34 each.

Breakaway roping: 1. Hannah Botz, Bozeman, 2.3, $1,287.80. 2. Kayla Stephens, Stevensville, 2.4, $1,030.24. 3. (tie) Abigail Devos, Fort Shaw and Haven Wolstein, Helena, 2.6 and $721.14 each. 5. Cierra Erickson, Helena, 2.7, $463.61. 6. Alexa Wilcox, Lovington, N.M., 2.8, $309.07.