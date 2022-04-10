BOZEMAN — The Montana State men and women each won team titles and Bobcat athletes won the men’s and women’s all-round competitions Sunday at the MSU Spring Rodeo No. 2 held at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Bobcat cowboys and cowgirls won five of the nine events on the average, and seven of the nine during Sunday's short go-round. 

MSU winners were common on Sunday. Kolby Currin won the steer wrestling short go and average, Paige Rasmussen won the short go and average in goat tying, Caleb Berquist won the tie-down roping average and short go, and Chase Runfola won bull riding in both. A pair of Bobcats split barrel racing honors (Tayla Moeykins won the average, Hailey Garrison the short go), while Nate Dearhammer won bareback riding and Sydnee Berquist breakaway roping in Sunday's short go.

Berquist won the men’s all-around title, while Garrison claimed the women’s title.

