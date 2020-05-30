BILLINGS — The State Junior High Finals rodeo concludes on Sunday in Sidney at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
The short go is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. on Sunday and should conclude between 2 and 3 p.m. The top 10 in all 13 events compete in the short go.
The rodeo began on Friday. The Richland County Rodeo Club is hosting the rodeo.
In social distancing efforts because of the coronavirus crisis, only the competitors, parents, rodeo officials and workers are in attendance.
The event is being live streamed on Facebook at Montana Jr High State Rodeo Finals - Sidney, MT.
The Junior High Nationals was to be held in Iowa, but was canceled because of the virus.
