BOZEMAN — The Montana State University Spring Rodeo will run Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The action will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with performance rounds. Friday and Saturday slack rounds will start at 10 a.m., and performance rounds will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the short-go performance will start at 1 p.m.
The four-day rodeo will feature 39 MSU students competing on the men’s and women’s rodeo teams according to a MSU News Service release. MSU will compete against eight other Big Sky regional teams: Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana Tech, Montana State-Northern, Montana Western, University of Montana, University of Providence and Northwest (Wyoming) College.
“We’re competing at a historic venue with deep Montana cowboy roots,” Bobcat rodeo coach Kyle Whitaker said in the MSU News Service release. “This year is a great chance for people to see the women's team defend their national championship title.”
The Montana State University women's team captured its third national championship as well as an individual title in barrel racing and a share of the all-around title at the College National Finals Rodeo last June.
To watch a livestream of the rodeo, visit the MSU Rodeo website or Facebook page, ESPN+ (TV provider subscription required), or the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse website.
Tickets cost $8 for ages 3 through students enrolled in college, $15 for general admission and $18 for reserved seating. Children ages 2 and under are free if sitting on a guardian's lap. For tickets, call 406-994-2287. For information, visit the MSU Rodeo Facebook page or the MSU Rodeo website at montana.edu/rodeo/springrodeo.html.
