Steer wrestler Benjamin “Rooster” Reynolds, who won the average at the 1995 National Finals Rodeo, passed away at age 61 on April 14 the PRCA reported in a press release on Monday.

Rooster Reynolds was the son of ProRodeo Hall of Famer Benny Reynolds, who passed away in 2014.

Rooster grew up on a cattle ranch in small town Montana where he rode bulls and threw steers on their backs along with all the other traditional high school sports that kids do the PRCA reported.

Rodeo, however, was where he excelled. Reynolds qualified for his lone NFR in 1995 and came in 13th in the world standings. Competing out of Twin Bridges, he won the average with a 64.3-second time on 10 head and finished third in the world standings with $99,382. He earned $54,850 at the NFR alone in Las Vegas, thanks to winning Round 2 (4.8 seconds) and Round 8 (4.5 seconds).

An article in The Billings Gazette detailed how Reynolds celebrated after winning the eighth round at the NFR in 1995.

"Rooster Reynolds was dancing up a storm," as described in The Gazette article. "He was flinging his arms in the air, his legs doing the same on the arena floor as he was putting together his crowd-pleasing 'Rooster shuffle.' "

And, when he realized he had captured the steer wrestling average title at the 1995 NFR two rounds later, he "was just so happy, it was unreal," Reynolds told The Billings Gazette at the time.

Steer wrestlers Ote Berry ($117,987) and Rope Myers ($104,262) were first and second in the 1995 world standings.

In 1995, Reynolds’ best payoff in the regular season was $10,387 in San Antonio. Reynolds joined the PRCA in 1988 and earned $240,184 in his career the PRCA reported.

Reynolds was inducted into the Legends category of the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame in 2018. Reynolds also competed on the Northern Rodeo Association circuit.

Outside of rodeo, Rooster acted in plays, made a guest appearance on a TV show called Santa Barbara, and starred in a Busch Beer commercial according to the PRCA press release.