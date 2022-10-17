COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — J Bar J, based in Brockway, has been honored as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Polaris Remuda Award winner.
The PRCA announced its Remuda Awards on Oct. 12 and it honored J Bar J for the best pen of bucking horses brought to its rodeos.
The committee also recognized the Fort Worth (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo for assembling the best pen of bucking horses according to a PRCA press release. It is the first time the rodeo has received the prestigious award.
The annual Remuda Awards go to the stock contracting firm and rodeo committee that provide the best, most consistent pen of bucking horses, creating the best opportunities for contestants to score well the PRCA release noted.
"I wasn't raised in a rodeo family," J Bar J owner Sparky Dressen, who has owned the firm since 2008, said in the PRCA release. "A lot of stock contractors, especially the ones that are successful, are second- and third-generation people. I went to the movie, ‘The Great American Cowboy,’ when I was in sixth grade and I can remember like it was yesterday telling my sister 'you see that guy up there, that's going to be me someday. I'm going to rodeo for a living.'
"Getting to do that for a living and living in a country that we live in and make a living off your childhood dreams it is humbling."
J Bar J also won the Remuda Award in 2010 and 2014.
The release stated that J Bar J is sending a combined total of 13 horses in bareback riding and saddle bronc riding to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Dec. 1-10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
"I've been a stock contractor since the 1980s," said Dressen, 61, in the release. "We had some different rodeo companies and bought some different people out. I started raising bucking horses in the 1980s. There are so many people who told me when I started doing this in the 1980s you can't do it. It is always people who have given up on their dreams who are telling you that you can't do it. You can do anything you want if you put your head down and try."
The Polaris Remuda Award winners will be honored at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas Nov. 30.
