HELENA – A pair of Montana team ropers are at the top of the leaderboard after the second night of the 2021 Last Chance Stampede in Helena.
Caden Camp, Belgrade, and heeler Delon Parker, Two Dot, turned in a time of 5.6 seconds to take the lead, right after the lead changed hands two teams prior, with Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore., and Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., had a time of 6.3 seconds, to sit in second.
The team roping competition in Helena has been a bit soft, Parker said. “The team roping has been a little off. Guys are having a hard time and the steers are running harder. Me and my partner, we decided we wanted to catch one tonight, and that’s what we did. We had a very good steer for this pen, one that was a little slower. It worked out good for us.”
Parker, who is 36 years old, has competed at the Last Chance Stampede every year since 2004, and has qualified for the Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo every year since then, except for one year when he rodeoed nationally and didn’t get to enough Montana rodeos.
Camp is not only in the lead in the team roping, but is sitting third in the steer wrestling.
The Gillette (Wyo.) College student, who will be a senior this fall, competes in the tie-down roping and sometimes the steer tripping too.
He has his eye on the all-around prize the Stampede gives out: a custom-designed elk ivory ring, made of 14-karat gold, designed by Jensen Jewelers. It’s a unique gift; most rodeos give buckles or spurs for prizes. “That’s what I’m hoping for,” he said, referring to the all-around title.
In the team roping, he rode fellow team roper Dustin Bird’s horse. Bird “let me on his good head horse,” Camp said. “I’m very fortunate to him for letting me on him everywhere. I probably should buy that horse, he’s so good.”
It’s nearly a hometown rodeo for Parker, whose grandmother, Judy Simpson, still lives in the area. Parker, who is 36 years old, lived in Helena for about three years as a youngster. Parker has won second, third and fourth place at the Stampede numerous times; if his and Camp’s time holds through tomorrow night’s performance, it’ll be his first time as Stampede champion.
Other high scores and fast times from tonight’s performance and slack from last night include bareback rider Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, Texas (83.5 points); steer wrestlers Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. and Remey Parrott, Mamou, La. (3.8 seconds each); Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo. (88 points); tie-down roper Beau Cooper, Stettler, Alb. (7.7 seconds); and barrel racer Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla. (17.33 seconds).
Out of ten bull riders tonight, no one made a qualified ride. That leaves one bull rider who has made the buzzer; Cole Wagner, Valier, Mont., from Thursday night.
The final night of the 60th Last Chance Stampede takes place on Saturday beginning at 7:30 pm.
