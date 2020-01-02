BILLINGS — Montana bull riders Jess Lockwood and Matt Triplett are scheduled to compete this weekend as the 2020 Professional Bull Riders season begins on Friday with the Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at the Garden in New York.
Lockwood, 22, was last year's world champion, winning the championship for the second time. He started the season with a win at the season-opening major. When he won his first world championship in 2017, Lockwood also captured the season-opening event at Madison Square Garden.
The Volborg cowboy is the youngest two-time world champion in PBR history. According to a story on the PBR website, Lockwood will be tasked with riding American Gangster in the 15/15 Bucking Battle.
Late last month Triplett — competing in the first PBR Touring Pro Division event for the 2020 season in Kearney, Nebraska — won the Midway Auto Dealerships PBR Challenge. The 28-year-old Columbia Falls cowboy placed second at the PBR World Finals last season. Overall, Triplett placed seventh in the world standings.
Triplett has drawn Losing My Religion for the 15/15 Bucking Battle.
The season-opening major begins on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Mountain, has a 4:45 p.m. start on Saturday and a 11:45 a.m. start on Sunday.
