BILLINGS — Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood is set to tangle with One For The Money in his return to Professional Bull Riders competition on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Lockwood — who was recently cleared to return to bull riding after he suffered a complete left hamstring tear during a dismount on the Unleash The Beast tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 1 — will be paired with the Kruger Bucking Bulls/Vold Rodeo bovine athlete in Round 1, according to a daysheet posted on the PBR website.
Lockwood, the defending world champion, enters the event in third place in the world standings, trailing No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil by 570.50 points. Joao Ricardo Vieira, also of Brazil, is second in the world, 429.59 points behind Leme.
The 22-year-old Lockwood, who was also the PBR world champion in 2017 and Rookie of the Year in 2016, won the Billings PBR stop in 2016. In the 15/15 Bucking Battle on Saturday, the Volborg cowboy will be paired with Axle, according to the daysheet on the PBR website.
The Ariat Invitational begins at 7:45 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the performance is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The three-day event will conclude with a Sunday performance at 1:45 p.m. at First Interstate Arena.
Montana bull rider Dakota Louis, ranked 38th in the world, is also entered. The 28-year-old Browning bull rider will be paired with Chilli Whap in the first round, according to the PBR daysheet.
Cody Teel was the Billings champion in 2019. Teel is matched with Why Hell Ya, according to the Friday daysheet. Teel has Chiseled in the Bucking Battle.
Claudio Montanha Jr. was the Billings titlist in 2018 and is paired with Red Pepper on Friday. J.B. Mauney, who captured the Billings event in 2007 and 2017, is matched with Fearsomely Confused on Friday.
In 2014, Cody Nance won the Billings premier series stop and he has Trapped on Friday. Vieira, the Magic City champion in 2013, is paired with Sharon’s Lil Twister in the Bucking Battle and Twisted in the opening round.
Tickets for the Billings stop are available for purchase at metrapark.com or pbr.com.
Leme, 24, was 2 for 3 at the last PBR premier series stop in Fort Worth, Texas, and finished with his sixth victory of the season. The title at the Aug. 29-30 event was his sixth of the season, which is tops among PBR cowboys this year.
The win in Texas was also the second straight for Leme, who also won the elite series event in Salt Lake City Aug. 21-22.
Following are the Friday daysheet entries listed on the PBR website:
Round 1, Section 1 (rider, bull), Derek Kolbaba, Lonesome Fugitive; Cody Casper, Big Kahuna; Rafael Henrique Ds Santos, Wooden Nickels; Claudio Montahna Jr., Red Pepper; Stetson Lawrence, Charlie Brown; Mason Taylor, Smoke Signals; Alex Cerqueira, Capone; Keyshawn Whitehorse, Crazy Doc.
Round 1, Section 2, Marco Eguchi, Ponotoc; Bradley Brittain, Silent Night; Paulo Lima, Crazy Times; Cody Teel, Why Hell Ya; Amadeu Campos Silva, Uncle Gangster; Brennon Elred, Special Effects.
Round 1, Section 3, J.B. Mauney, Fearsomely Confused; Mauricio Moreira, Chocolate Junior; Dakota Louis, Chilli Whap; Silvano Alves, Red Redemption; Rubens Barbosa, Hot Wired; Joao Lucas, Big Western.
Round 1, Section 4, Cody Nance, Trapped; Ramon De Lima, Vertigo Spy; Andrew Alvidrez, Big City Nights; Eduardo Aparecido, Jayded; Taylor Toves, Solid Iron’s Hammer Down; Ezekiel Mitchell, King Richard.
Round 1, Section 5, Cooper Davis, Short Pop; Cole Melancon, Who’s Hot; Dener Barbosa, Swagger; Lucas Divino, Switchback; Colten Jesse, Black Smoke; Daylon Swearingen, Happy Valley.
Round 1, Section 6, Kaique Pacheco, Game Changer; Jess Lockwood, One For the Money; Joao Ricardo Vieira, Twisted; Jose Vitor Leme, Safety Meeting.
The following are the Saturday 15/15 Bucking Battle pairings (rider, bull), according to the PBR website: Mason Taylor, Soup in A Group; Cody Teel, Chiseled; Ramon De Lima, I’m Busted; Eduardo Aparecido, I’m Legit Too; Ezekiel Mitchell, Hocus Pocus; Cooper Davis, Smooth Over; Cole Melancon, Sky Harbor; Denver Barbosa, Total Feeds Bushwacked; Lucas Divino, Stretch; Colten Jesse, Young Man’s Blues; Daylon Swearingen, The Right Stuff; Kaique Pacheco, Marquis Metal Works Bill The Butcher; Jess Lockwood, Axle; Joao Ricardo Vieira, Sharon’s Lil Twister; Jose Vitor Leme, Smooth Operator.
