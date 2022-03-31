PUEBLO, Colo. — The Professional Bull Riders elite series tour stop in Billings is a staple of the PBR calendar.
This April 29-May 1, when the PBR Cooper Tires Invitational presented by Ariat is contested at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, will mark the 27th straight year fans will have been able to cheer on the top 35 bull riders in the world at a premier series event at the building.
In fact, the Billings Unleash The Beast tour stop is the longest-running event for the circuit.
However, if Treasure State fans can’t make it to the Metra they’ll have plenty of opportunities to catch the PBR this summer.
The elite bull riding organization on Wednesday announced a new competition, the PBR Challenger Series, which will begin this May.
Last summer, the PBR announced at a press conference in Fort Worth, Texas, that the league would be reshuffling the 2022 UTB calendar with the regular season beginning in January and culminating with the World Finals over two weekends in May (13-15, 19-22) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Traditionally the World Finals had been held in Las Vegas in November. It was also reported at the time, that the 2023 UTB regular season would begin in January 2023.
The PBR later announced in a November press release the creation of the Team Series, which will begin July 25-26 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and culminate with a playoff at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nov. 4-6.
In announcing the Challenger Series on Wednesday, the press release said the new lineup would consist of more than 60 events traveling to 27 states. The Challenger Series will run in conjunction with the Team Series, which will feature eight teams competing in five-on-five “bull riding games.”
Montana stops for the Challenger Series include Kalispell (June 3), Great Falls (June 4), Livingston (July 16), Big Sky (July 21-23) and Eureka (Aug. 27). Last year, PBR Touring Pro division stops were held at the same locations.
The Big Sky stop has been voted eight times by bull riders “to be their favorite on the schedule,” the PBR reported in the Wednesday release.
The Challenger Series first event will be May 27-28 in Evansville, Indiana.
Each PBR Team Series team will hold three entry positions for each Challenger Series event throughout the season — with 24 total positions held for teams at each event — for which teams may designate protected roster or practice roster riders to compete, the release stated. In addition, affiliated Team riders who are not designated by their team to compete may enter PBR Challenger Series events, along with unaffiliated PBR riders.
At the conclusion of the PBR Challenger Series regular season, the top 40 riders in the series standings will qualify for the Challenger Championship Nov. 3 in Las Vegas at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in conjunction with the PBR Team Finals at T-Mobile Arena Nov. 4-6.
A select number of top-finishing riders in the final Challenger Series standings will earn spots in 2023 Unleash The Beast tour competitions, the release noted.
“As PBR continues to expand, we are very excited to bring fans more than 60 events in the second half of the year under the umbrella of one exciting series that will be the ultimate proving ground for riders looking to get the attention of teams and secure entry into the 2023 Unleash The Beast season,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason in the news release.
“For those riders not involved with a team, the Challenger Series is PBR’s only standalone series from June to November. For individual bull riders on a team as alternates, it provides a competitive opportunity to earn points and money.”
