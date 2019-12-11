LAS VEGAS — Helena steer wrestler Ty Erickson returned to No. 1 in the world rankings Wednesday after finishing tied for third in Round 7 at the National Finals Rodeo.
Erickson had a time of 3.90 and won $11,141. Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, who remains the average leader for the first seven rounds and was world leader for one day, was ninth and out of the money Wednesday.
Erickson is 10th in the average standings with three rounds remaining at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Also Wednesday, Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged firmed his grip on the average lead by finishing sixth and earning $4,630. Meged leads by a full second over Tuf Cooper of Childress, Texas, and ranks fourth in the world.
In other events involving Montanans at the NFR on Wednesday:
• Butte steer wrestler Bridger Chambers tied for seventh in 4.10, just out of the money. Chambers is fifth in average and sixth in the world.
• Richmond Champion of Stevensville tied for fourth in bareback riding and pocketed $8,884. He is third in average and fifth in the world standings.
• Caleb Bennett of Corvallis tied for 11th in bareback. He is 10th in average and sixth in the world rankings.
• Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge was fifth in saddle bronc riding and earned $6,769. Brooks is seventh in average and sixth in the world.
• Billings' Clay Tryan and partner Jake Long were tied for eighth in team roping at 9.50. Tryan is 14th in average and seventh in the world among headers.
• Chase Tryan of Helena and partner Brenten Hall failed to make a time in team roping. A heeler, Tryan is fifth in average and 10th in the world.
• Former Vida resident Lisa Lockhart was 11th and out of the money in barrel racing. Lockhart is ninth in average and fifth in the world.
• Also in barrel racing, Hailey Kinsel Lockwood took first in 13.60, won $26,230.77 and tightened her hold on No. 1 in the world rankings. She is sixth in average standings at the NFR.
