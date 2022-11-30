LAS VEGAS — Belgrade native Cadee (Tew) Williams won the National Finals Rodeo breakaway roping competition Wednesday at the South Point Hotel & Casino.
Williams, 38, who now lives in Weatherford, Texas, had a total time of 31.9 seconds on 10 head to win $13,866. She didn't win any of the 10 rounds but was a model of consistency, finishing fourth in the first round (2.9 seconds), fourth in the fifth round (2.4) and sixth in the sixth round (3.4) to pocket another $5,780.
Williams was a High School National Finals Rodeo champion in breakaway roping. She later finished third in women's all-around and team roping at the College National Finals Rodeo for Tarleton State in Texas.
The NFR breakaway roping competition is separate from the overall 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
