ARLINGTON, Texas — Clay Tryan's second straight second-place finish at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo was tantalizingly close to first. In fact, it took a record to beat him and his partner, Jake Long.
Tryan, a header from Billings, and Long, a heeler from Kansas, finished with a time of 3.7 seconds in the team roping competition in the fifth go-round of the NFR on Monday at Globe Life Field. The winning duo of Clay Smith and Jade Corkill finished in 3.6 seconds.
Smith, of Oklahoma, and Corkill, of Nevada, tied the Round 5 NFR record, previously set by Garrett Tonozzi and Kinney Harrell (2006) and JoJo LeMond and Cory Petska (2010).
"The steer was really good, and when (Corkill) heeled him, it came tight really fast and it was a good finish and there was just enough room to get him turned around and get a good flag," Smith said, via the PRCA. "You prepare yourself for situations like this, but when it comes down to it it's all reaction; and having the right kind of steer with the right kind of pattern dictates tenths of a second and all it comes down to is just reacting."
Smith and Corkill earned $26,231, while Tryan and Long netted $20,731.
"A lot of it comes down to what kind of start the header gets, and he got a really good start," Corkill said. "If you second guess something then by the time you think of it it's too long, so you just kind of let Jesus take the wheel."
Smith is the two-time reigning team roping header world champion, and Corkill won three straight heeling world championships from 2012-14.
On Sunday, Tryan and Long were tied for second with a run of 4.8 seconds. The winning time was 4.2 seconds from Helena's Chase Tryan —Clay's cousin — and Brenton Hall.
Chase Tryan and Hall didn't receive a payoff on Monday after a 9.1-second run, good for eighth place. They were fifth in the first go-round, while Clay Tryan and Hall placed seventh in the second.
Clay is No. 5 in the world team roping header rankings, and Chase is ninth among heelers.
Brody Cress, a saddle bronc rider from Hillsdale, Wyoming, finished tied for second in the fifth go-round with a score of 89, good for $18,192 and 1.5 points behind winner Wyatt Casper, of Texas. Cress was tied for fifth with Brooks in Round 1.
After a fifth-place tie in tie-down roping Sunday, Miles City's Haven Meged earned a solo fifth Monday with a time of 8.4 seconds. The world's ninth-ranked tie-down roper earned $6,769 and was one second behind winner Hunter Herrin, of Oklahoma.
Stevensville's Richmond Champion finished just outside the bareback riding payoff in the fifth go-round. He rode Hi Lo ProRodeo's Redzilla to a seventh-place score of 85.5. Champion won the first go-round, was third on Day 3 and was tied for fifth on Sunday.
Steer wrestler Jesse Brown, a Montana State graduate, was 0.1 second away from a payoff Monday. Brown, who finished tied for first in Round 1 and second in Round 4, settled for seventh in the fifth go-round with a time of 4.7 seconds.
Deer Lodge saddle bronc rider Chase Brooks, who finished in the top five in each of the first four rounds, was tied for ninth on Monday with a score of 84.5 atop Calgary Stampede's Stampede Warrior.
Vida native Lisa Lockhart placed last among the 15 barrel racers who posted times Monday. The third go winner, who was fifth in Round 2 and sixth in Round 4, finished in 27.44 seconds in the fifth go-round.
In the saddle bronc, Sheridan College's Zeke Thurston placed seventh (85.5), Casper College's Shorty Garrett was tied for 11th (83) and Gillette College's Cole Elshere didn't record a score.
In bareback riding, Cole Reiner, of Kaycee, Wyoming, finished 10th (83.5), and Central Wyoming College's Ty Breuer didn't score.
The 10-day NFR will wrap up on Saturday. The event was moved from Las Vegas (its usual home) to the home ballpark of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.