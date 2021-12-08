LAS VEGAS — Billings team roper Clay Tryan and Miles City tie-down roper Haven Meged each earned their first buckles of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Wednesday night at the Thomas and Mack Center.
Tryan, a header, and and partner Jake Long, a heeler from Coffeyville, Kansas, had a time of 3.7 seconds to share the top spot with Dustin Egusquiza of Marianna, Florida, and Travis Graves of Jay, Oklahoma. Both teams earned $24,167.
Meged, the 2019 world champion, ran away with the tie-down roping competition with a time of 7.1 seconds to win $26,997.
Tryan and Long have been on a roll. They finished tied for second Tuesday and third on Monday. Other than a fourth-place finish Friday, they had otherwise been out of the money.
Also Wednesday involving competitors with Montana connections, Melstone saddle bronc rider Sage Newman followed up his first paycheck with a second-place finish aboard Double D, scoring an 87 to win $21,336. Deer Lodge's Chase Brooks finished out of the money in 11th place with a 79.5.
Stevensville bareback rider Richmond Champion finished third with a score of 87 aboard Wilson Sanchez, good for $16,111. Corvallis' Caleb Bennett was right behind tied for fourth with an 86 on Black Kat to earn $9,144.
Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, was the bareback winner with 88.5.
In steer wrestling, former Montana State cowboy Jesse Brown of Baker City, Oregon, had a time of 4.4 seconds and finished just out of the money tied for seventh. Tyler Waguespack of Gonzalez, Louisiana, was the winner in 3.3 seconds.
Barrel racer Lisa Lockhart of Vida/Circle had a time of 23.92 and finished well out of the money. Hailey Kinsel of Cotulla, Texas, was the winner in 13.45.
In the bull riding competition, only two cowboys stayed on their mounts for eight seconds, led by Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah, who scored 90.5 and pocketed $46,374. Runner-up Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah, only had a 52.5, but it was enough to win $40,713.
This story will be updated.
